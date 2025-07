Palou Continues Domination of Laguna Seca, Series Standings with Eighth Win of 2025 MONTEREY, Calif. (Sunday, July 27, 2025) – WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca remains Alex Palou’s best track, and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ champion designation almost certainly will stay with him as well. The driver of the No. 10 DHL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda…



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription and TSO Monthly Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here