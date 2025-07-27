QUALIFYING NOTES – Java House Grand Prix of Monterey

JAVA HOUSE GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING NOTES
QUALIFYING POSITIONS
11th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Liquid Science Chevrolet
22nd: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Java House Chevrolet
EVENT: Java House Grand Prix of Monterey
TRACK: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
LOCATION: Monterey, California, USA
TRACK LAYOUT: 11-turn, 2.238-mile natural road course
RACE LENGTH: 95 laps/212.61 miles
BROADCAST: Sunday – 3 p.m. ET (FOX)
ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET
BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991
HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA
RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN
LAGUNA SECA STATS
NUMBER OF STARTS: 5
TOP 5 FINISHES: 1
TOP 10 FINISHES: 4
BEST START: 2nd (2021)
BEST FINISH: 3rd (2024)
CAREER STATS
SEASON: 10th
STARTS: 160
WINS: 8
POLES: 7
TOP 5 FINISHES: 50
TOP 10 FINISHES: 94
OF NOTE:
- Alexander Rossi will start 22nd in tomorrow’s Java House Grand Prix of Monterey. WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca is Rossi’s home race as he hails from Nevada City, Calif. Of Rossi’s five previous starts at the track, four are Top 10 finishes. Last year, Rossi earned his highest result of the season when he finished on the podium in 3rd place.
- Rossi is now in his 10th season as an NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver, made his 150th career start earlier this year in Long Beach and led the 1000th lap of his career in last month’s Indianapolis 500. Rossi, 33, has 30 career podium finishes, including eight victories, most notably the 2016 Indianapolis 500. The Nevada City, California native was the first American rookie to win since 1928. Rossi’s talent has taken him worldwide, with wins in F2, World Series by Renault, and the 24 Hours of Daytona along with starts in a Formula 1, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Baja 1000 and the Bathurst 1000.
- Java House joined ECR in September 2024 and has been featured on Alexander Rossi’s No. 20 Chevrolet since his first test with the team the following month. In addition to brick-and-mortar cafes in the Indianapolis and Lafayette, IN markets, Java House is known for its versatile Peel ’n Pour™ single serve beverages, which race fans have sampled at each race across the country this season. The innovative Indianapolis-based cold brew coffee brand is the title sponsor of this weekend’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, now known as the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey. Samples of Java House’s full line of beverages are available across the circuit, including their Amazingly Smooth cold brew coffees, lattes, teas, hydration drinks and more. Away from the track, Java House Espresso Martini Mix will be served at select restaurants in the Monterey area leading up to and during the race.
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 LIQUID SCIENCE CHEVROLET
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Liquid Science Chevrolet, Qualified 11th: “I am happy with transferring into the Fast 12, but we should have been better! On my fast lap, we got messed up by another car going off-track in front of us. Wrong place, wrong time! I didn’t really have a great first lap, so I backed out of it to set myself up for the best possible second lap. Unfortunately, on that lap was when the local yellow came out. It’s a bummer, but we are still starting P11. I am excited for that, we should be able to do something from there!”
BIRTHDAY: June 29, 2000
HOMETOWN:
Copenhagen, Denmark
RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN
LAGUNA SECA STATS
NUMBER OF STARTS: 1
BEST START: 21st (2024)
BEST FINISH: 13th (2024)
CAREER STATS
SEASON: 2nd
STARTS: 27
TOP 5 FINISHES: 1
TOP 10 FINISHES: 5
OF NOTE:
- Christian Rasmussen easily advanced in qualifying this afternoon at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. After the second round, Rasmussen had earned the 11th position on the starting grid. This year’s Java House Grand Prix of Monterey will be Rasmussen’s second NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at Laguna Seca. He is also no stranger to success at the facility as he secured the 2023 INDY NXT championship by winning both races two years ago.
- Two weeks ago at Iowa Speedway, Rasmussen earned a pair of Top 10 finishes. In both Saturday and Sunday’s races, Rasmussen drove through the field to earn 6th and 8th place results. He has finished no worse than 8th in any of the four oval races this season, including a 3rd place after starting 25th at WWT Raceway. His podium came on the heels of a standout Indianapolis 500 where he led the first laps of his career and finished 6th. One week after the “500,” Rasmussen made his first Fast 12 qualifying appearance of the year in Detroit and led for 21 laps.
- Beginning with the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey and continuing through the Grand Prix of Portland, Rasmussen will race the No. 21 Liquid Science Chevrolet. Part of Java House’s Peel ‘n Pour™ lineup, Liquid Science is formulated as a hydration multiplier with a scientifically balanced blend of sugar-free electrolytes and vitamins. Each portable single-use pod is designed to be mixed with eight ounces of water to create a quick and easy solution for instant hydration. Varieties include Arctic Freeze, featuring a berry taste, and a new Orange flavor.