Armstrong’s Top 10 in Laguna INDYCAR Qualifying Leads Meyer Shank Racing

MONTEREY, Calif. (26 July 2025) – A strong opening qualifying session set the stage for solid results for Meyer Shank Racing’s (MSR) NTT INDYCAR SERIES squad on a cool Saturday at the iconic Weather Tech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California

Spilt up between the two groups, both MSR drivers finished second in their opening qualifying sessions before claiming the 10th and 12th spots on the grid for Sunday’s 95-lap Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey (3 p.m. ET, FOX),

Marcus Armstrong (No. 66 ROOT Insurance Honda) led the way for the Ohio-based team, earning the 10th starting position after a best lap of 1:09.2993 in the top 12 round of qualifying. Armstrong was second in his opening group with his best lap of the day (1:09.0804) but could not replicate that result as a number of drivers saw times drop slightly as the afternoon went on.

Felix Rosenqvist (No. 60 SiriusXM Honda) had his tie-dyed Grateful Dead-themed machine second in both sessions, but an uncharacteristic bobble cost him his best lap and dropped him to 12th on the grid.

Rosenqvist was fast throughout both sessions and had another strong result all but assured when he made his fastest trip of the day around the 2.238-mile circuit, completing the orbit in 1:08.6333. But the Swede ran into trouble soon after, going into the sand on the right side of Turn Five, bringing out a local yellow flag that cost him his fastest time – which would have been fast enough to move on to the Firestone Fast Six – and relegating him to 12th

Armstrong’s result was his team-leading eighth top-10 qualifying finish of the season and the second in his three career starts at the Monterey racetrack. Sunday’s 95-lap Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey will air on FOX starting at 3 p.m. ET. SiriusXM will also host live IndyCar Radio coverage on XM Ch. 218.

Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:



Marcus Armstrong: “P10 is ok, but we definitely have more. Car seems a little different from yesterday, and we were really fast in practice. So we’ll take a look at it and be ready to for race day tomorrow.”

Felix Rosenqvist: “I just spun in turn 5, went in a little hard. Unfortunately, it is what it is. The pace is there – P2 in the first group and we were P2 in the top 12. Annoying when you have the lap time and it goes away. Anyway, that’s what it is. So my bad.”