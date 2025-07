Colton Herta (INDYCAR PHOTO) BY BRUCE MARTIN MONTEREY, California – WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca was repaved in the spring of 2023. Since that time, the weather in the Monterey Peninsula has helped it cure to the point where two-time IndyCar at Monterey race winner Colton Herta of Andretti Global believes the grip level has lessened…



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here