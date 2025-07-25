O’Ward Still Fast, Leads First Practice

at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

MONTEREY, Calif. (Friday, July 25, 2025) – Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward is still on the gas in pursuit of his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship

The winner of two of the past three races delivered a strong first step toward winning at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca by turning the fastest lap of the first day of practice (1 minute, 9.20269 of a second on the 11-turn, 2.248-mile circuit).

O’Ward, who earlier this month won an oval race at Iowa Speedway and the street race in Toronto, will try to add a road course victory to his hot streak in Sunday’s Java House Grand Prix of Monterey (3 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports app, INDYCAR Radio Network).

O’Ward enters the weekend with a 99-point deficit to three-time series champion Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing. Realistically, O’Ward still has a significant points hill to climb, but he vowed to keep charging as long as he remains mathematically eligible for his first career series title.

