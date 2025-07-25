Meyer Shank Racing Looks To Recover INDYCAR Form With West-Coast Trip

Pataskala, Ohio (21 July 2025) – Meyer Shank Racing’s (MSR) NTT INDYCAR SERIES team will end its mid-summer endurance test this weekend, but only after a 2,000-mile trip to Monterey, California where the challenging WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca wraps up a stretch of five races in four weeks

Both drivers have each earned eight top-10 finishes on the year, notching Rosenqvist sixth in the championship, while Armstrong sits directly behind in seventh. The positions are the highest for an MSR duo this late in the season since the team’s inception in 2017.

he challenging 2.238-mile layout has been a tough nut to crack for MSR’s INDYCAR effort, as last year’s third-place starting spot and 11th-place finish from Rosenqvist are the team’s best in its previous nine starts.

Armstrong – who will be back in the orange and black ROOT Insurance livery – finished eighth in his first start at Laguna Seca back in 2023, and started 11th last year before ending his day in the 22nd spot.

Rosenqvist has a pair of top-five finishes in his previous five starts at Laguna Seca, and started on the pole in 2023. He will be debuting a brand-new livery on the No. 60 SiriusXM Honda this weekend with a striking tie dye design to honor the Grateful Dead’s 60th anniversary. The collaboration with SiriusXM is the fourth so far this season, with Rosenqvist also sporting liveries featuring Shinedown/SiriuXM Octane, CREED/SiriusXM Turbo, Ozzy Osbourne/Black Sabbath/ Ozzy Osbourne Radio.

Following Laguna weekend, the No. 60 Honda will travel north to San Fransisco and be put on display at the Bill Graham Civic Center ahead of Dead & Company’s concerts at Golden Gate Park (August 1-3).

Sunday’s 95-lap Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey will air on FOX starting at 3 p.m. ET. Saturday’s qualifying will be shown live on FS1 beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET. SiriusXM will also host live IndyCar Radio coverage of all practice, qualifying and race sessions on XM Ch. 218.



Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:



Marcus Armstrong: “Cool track, one of the most famous circuits on the calendar. And a track I’ve played on Playstation since I was about four years old. It’s always fun to go back to Laguna and I’m looking forward to a strong weekend. We’ve had a good stretch lately, so I’m expecting good things.”



Felix Rosenqvist: “Glad to be back quickly after a tough one at Toronto! It’s the end of a quadruple weekend run and we are all excited to end it with this awesome livery before everyone gets a little breather.”