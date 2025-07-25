Firestone Racing Pre-Race Notes: Java House Grand Prix of Monterey

Pre-Race Notes: Java House Grand Prix of Monterey

The NTT INDYCAR® SERIES is in action this weekend at the 2.238-mile 11-turn (six left and four right turns) WeatherTech Raceway at Laguna Seca for the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey, the 14th of 17 races this season. The permanent road course near Monterey, California, features the Andretti Hairpin (turn two), the Rahal Straight that leads to the famous “Corkscrew” (Turns 8A and 8B), and an elevation change of nearly 300 feet per lap.

INDYCAR’s developmental series, INDY NXT by Firestone, also takes to the legendary track with a doubleheader on Saturday and Sunday.

All Firestone Firehawk race tires are manufactured at the Advanced Tire Production Center (ATPC) in Akron, Ohio, which opened in 2022 and is certified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) system for its transparency and traceability of sustainable raw materials throughout the supply chain.*

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Firestone will supply approximately 1,500 alternate and primary race tires for practice, qualifying (including the Firestone Fast Six), and Sunday’s 95-lap (212.61 miles) race.

Each NTT INDYCAR SERIES entry will receive the following allocation:

Primary ( black ): 5 sets per entry (Rookies receive an extra set for Practice 1)

): 5 sets per entry (Rookies receive an extra set for Practice 1) Alternate ( red ): 5 sets per entry

): 5 sets per entry Rain (gray): 5 sets per entry

Firestone Racing provides a real-time tire tracker at Livetiming.net/firestone for media and fans to follow track tire strategies in qualifying and the race. As per INDYCAR rules (15.3.3.2-2.7), each entry must use one set of primary and one set of new (sticker) alternate tires for at least two laps after the green flag is given to start the race.

Additional notes from Cara Krstolic, Director of Race Tire Engineering and Manufacturing:

The primary tire for this weekend’s Grand Prix of Monterey has the same construction as the tire we provided at Laguna Seca in 2024, but it has a new compound that is expected to show a slight decrease in grip and wear as compared to last year.

The alternate (red) tire has the same construction as the primary tire and the same compound we provided in 2024. We expect it will exhibit the similar or slightly decreased grip and wear from last year’s race.

INDY NXT By Firestone

Firestone will supply nearly 600 race tires for two practice sessions, qualifying, and two 35-lap (78.33 miles or 55 minutes) races.

Each INDY NXT by Firestone entry will receive the following Firestone Firehawk race tire allocation:

Primary: 4 sets per entry

4 sets per entry Rain: 2 sets per entry

Additional notes from Cara Krstolic, Director of Race Tire Engineering and Manufacturing:

The INDY NXT by Firestone Firehawk race tires provided for the doubleheader at Laguna Seca are the same tire specifications as we supply for all INDY NXT street and road course races this season (with the exception of Road America.)