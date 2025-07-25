Arrow McLaren 2025 Java House Grand Prix of Monterey Practice Report

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Practice date: Friday, July 25

Round: 14/17

Total laps: 95

Total race distance: 212.6 miles/342.1 km

Length: 2.238 miles/3.602 km

Number of turns: 11

Session start times:

Practice 2: Saturday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. EDT

Saturday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. EDT Qualifying: Saturday, 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EDT

Saturday, 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EDT Warm-up: Sunday, 12:02 p.m. – 12:27 p.m. EDT

Sunday, 12:02 p.m. – 12:27 p.m. EDT Green flag: Sunday, 3:22 p.m. EDT

TUNE IN: Sunday, July 27, at 3:00 p.m. EDT on FOX

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P1, 1:09.2069

Total laps: 18

“We rolled off really strong. I’m definitely happy with where we’re at in terms of speed. Obviously, we still have more work to do to be more consistent, but it’s been a very good day for us.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P10, 1:10.0684

Total laps: 17

“I’m a bit frustrated and surprised to be up there on the charts. This is one of those moments where we need to take our time this afternoon and tomorrow morning and make it better for tomorrow. I don’t know if we missed something or got it completely wrong, but we will investigate that.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P19, 1:10.7586

Total laps: 20

“We rolled off strong and then made some changes that didn’t work. It’s difficult to miss out on some potential learnings for our only run on Firestone Alternate tires ahead of Qualifying, but I’m confident that we’ll get back to a proper window and have a good day tomorrow.”