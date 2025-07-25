All-American Rejects Frontman Tyson Ritter to Ride

in Fastest Seat at Laguna Seca

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, July 25, 2025) – Tyson Ritter, lead vocalist for the All-American Rejects, will ride in the Fastest Seat in Sports at the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey this Sunday, July 27.

Ritter and his fellow bandmates have made waves lately, playing a series of viral backyard concerts across the country. They’ve also released new music, including the singles “Sandbox” and “Easy Come, Easy Go.”

The All-American Rejects quickly rose to prominence in the early 2000s with their infectious blend of pop-punk and emo rock. Their self-titled debut album, released in 2002, featured the hit single “Swing, Swing,” which propelled them into the mainstream. This success was followed by their sophomore album, “Move Along” (2005), which trophied three chart-topping singles like “Dirty Little Secret,” “Move Along” and “It Ends Tonight.”

In 2008, the band released “When the World Comes Down,” featuring the stratospheric and generational smash hit “Gives You Hell,” which became its most successful single to date, reaching No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100

The All-American Rejects continue to create and perform, solidifying their place as one of the most beloved bands of their genre. Their journey from early 2000s hitmakers to enduring rock icons is a testament to their talent, resilience, and the deep connection they share with their fans.

Ritter joins a long list of celebrated INDYCAR Fastest Seat in Sports passengers as he leads the field to green in a custom INDYCAR SERIES car with a special back passenger seat. This high-speed, high-octane, super-charged thrill ride has been taken by music superstars Jon Bon Jovi and Riley Green, in addition to legendary athletes such as Tom Brady and Alex Rodriguez.

Coverage of the Jave House Grand Prix of Monterey begins at three p.m. ET on FOX. All INDYCAR programming also streams live on the FOX Sports app.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES is North America’s premier open-wheel racing series with drivers competing at speeds of 200+ mph across a thrilling and demanding set of ovals and road and street circuits. The full schedule is available here