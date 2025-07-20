Honda Racing in Canada

July 20, 2025

— TORONTO, ONT

Rinus VeeKay finishes second in Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto—his first podium with Dale Coyne Racing and Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Kyffin Simpson earns first-career NTT INDYCAR SERIES podium with P3 result

Andretti Global trio goes fourth, fifth and sixth in Canada

It was a double podium finish for Honda on the streets of Toronto, as Rinus VeeKay and Kyffin Simpson scored their first Honda podiums of their career in the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto.

VeeKay has had a strong start to his first season with Honda and Dale Coyne Racing. A previous race winner in NTT INDYCAR SERIES competition, VeeKay has found himself back at the front of the field, scoring a career-high seven top-10 finishes thus far in 2025. Today’s second place finish is the Dutch driver’s first trip to the podium in 2025, and the first podium finish for the team since 2023.

Just behind VeeKay was Chip Ganassi Racing’s Kyffin Simpson. The 20-year-old scored his first-career IndyCar podium, driving his Journie Rewards #8 Honda from 13th on the grid to third—making him the biggest mover in today’s race.

The Andretti Global trio of Colton Herta, Marcus Ericsson and Kyle Kirkwood finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively. While Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s Graham Rahal crossed the line P7—giving Honda four of five teams with results inside of the top seven positions.

Scott Dixon finished 10th for Chip Ganassi Racing after starting seventeenth, while his teammate and championship leader Alex Palou saw his championship lead slip slightly—to 99 points over P2—with a 12th place result.

Honda has won 11 of 13 NTT INDYCAR SERIES races in 2025, and holds a 205-point margin in the manufacturers’ standings as a result, 1223-1018.

Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto Race Results

2nd Rinus VeeKay Dale Coyne Racing Honda 3rd Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 4th Colton Herta Andretti Global Honda 5th Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Honda 6th Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Honda 7th Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 10th Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 12th Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 14th Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing Honda 19th Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing Honda 21st Louis Foster-R Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 22nd Devlin DeFrancesco Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda – Not running, retired 23rd Jacob Abel-R Dale Coyne Racing Honda – Not running, contact

R – Rookie

Quotes

Rinus VeeKay (#18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda) finished second: “That was awesome, we really had a great day. The team made a lot happen on strategy, and we had some pace too. It was really unknown before the race what was going to be the good strategy. We had a lot of yellow towards the middle portion of the race and that really helped us. It ended up being the right decision for us to go with the two-stop, which not a lot of guys did. I have to thank Honda for the fuel mileage to make it possible and the great drivability to help us keep the rear tires in good shape. Great work by the Dale Coyne Racing crew, we’ve had some good results this year but this P2 is by far the best.”

Kyffin Simpson (#8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) finished third: “First podium! It’s just incredible. It was a crazy race, an absolute roller coaster. It looked like it was going to be a not-so-fun day at the start and then thankfully everything turned around. Huge job by the #8 Chip Ganassi Racing Journie Rewards Honda team. It’s great to get the first podium here in Journie’s hometown. We have some more races coming up here, so let’s go get some more!”

Kelvin Fu (Vice President, Honda Racing Corporation USA): “Even though it wasn’t a win, it was a great day for our Honda-powered podium finishers, and with seven Hondas in the top 10. Really happy for Rinus and Dale Coyne Racing on his first Honda podium and for Kyffin Simpson and the Chip Ganassi Racing team on Kyffin’s first-career podium. These results have been because continued hard work for everyone trackside, and in the factory and with our teams. Also, I want to thank Toronto and the Ontario Honda Dealers for hosting such a great race with an amazing crowd here.”

Next

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES goes back to the west coast for the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey, at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca July 25-27.

