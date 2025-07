By Patrick Stephan Today’s schedule for INDYCAR is quite simple: The NTT INDYCAR Series has their warm-up from 8:32-8:57am ET (TV window is 8:30-9:00 on FS1). Then the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto will come on the air at noon ET, with the green flag at 12:22pm on Fox. There are of course other series…



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here