RACE NOTES – Streets of Toronto

RACE RESULTS
20th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet
25th: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Java House Chevrolet
NEXT RACE: Java House Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, July 27 (FOX, 3 p.m. ET)
ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET
ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, Finished 25th: “I just tracked out a little bit too wide and ended up destroying the rear of the car. I’m still trying to process it, because I’ve never seen that amount of damage to really any sort of hit like that. The suspension is cut and the gearbox is pulled apart. It’s so very disappointing. We were on the right strategy and the No. 20 Java House ECR guys were doing a good job with what we had. A good result was on the table and I am pretty speechless about the penalty for my transgression.”
START: 24th
FINISH: 25th
STATUS: Contact
LAPS COMPLETED: 29/90
OF NOTE:
- Alexander Rossi started 24th in today’s Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto, electing to begin the race on a set of black Firestone Firehawks. When the majority of the field stopped under the first caution on Lap 4, Rossi stayed out and vaulted up to 9th. He was running 8th on Lap 29 when he brushed the outside wall coming out of Turn 11. Rossi made contact right where two concrete barriers came together, but were not flush with each other. The lower lip of the wall caused heavy damage to the right side of the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet. Rossi was able to safely get the car into the Turn 1 runoff, where it was retired from the event.
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA CHEVROLET
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet, Finished 20th: “One of the more disappointing days of the season. My race was pretty much over after I was put into the wall. I appreciate the quick work by the No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet crew to fix the car and get me back out there so we could salvage some points. On to Laguna.”
START: 22nd
FINISH: 20th
STATUS: Retired
LAPS COMPLETED: 82/90
OF NOTE:
- Christian Rasmussen qualified 22nd for his second NTT INDYCAR SERIES race in the Streets of Toronto. He began the race on a set of alternate green Firestone Firehawks and was able to make a pit stop under caution on Lap 4 to switch to the preferred black tires. Just 11 laps later, Rasmussen was executing a pass on another competitor when he was bumped into the wall. The contact caused front wing and rear suspension damage, but he was able to bring the No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet to pit lane for repairs. He fell eight laps behind the field, but was able to gain five additional positions by continuing on in the race. He was credited with a 20th-place finish.