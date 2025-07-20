  • July 21, 2025
How Pato O’Ward ‘Earned’ His Victory And Other Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto Notes

Pato O’Ward speeding toward the Prince’s Gate in Toronto (INDYCAR PHOTO) BY BRUCE MARTIN TORONTO – Pato O’Ward and Arrow McLaren perfectly executed a strategy that put the popular INDYCAR Series driver from Monterrey, Mexico in position to win Sunday’s Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto. The strategy was to dump the Firestone “Green” Alternate tires…

