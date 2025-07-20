Honda 1-2-3 in Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto qualifying
July 19, 2025
— Toronto, ONT, Canada
- Colton Herta goes back-to-back in the 6ix, scoring pole for the second straight year on the streets of Toronto
- Alex Palou, Marcus Armstrong complete Honda 1-2-3 at the front of the grid
- Honda advances five cars to Firestone Fast Six round of qualifying
Colton Herta scored pole position in Toronto for the second-straight year, leading a Honda 1-2-3 in qualifying for the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto race.
Herta will be looking for his second-straight win at Toronto, following a stellar performance last year in which the young Californian led 81 of 85 laps to take the victory. Honda would sweep the top seven positions in last year’s Toronto race.
Championship leader Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing made it a front-row lockout for Honda, qualifying second—his first top-10 start on the Canadian street circuit. Just behind Palou was Meyer Shank Racing’s Marcus Armstrong, matching his career-best qualifying effort with third.
Honda transferred five cars into the Firestone Fast Six, with Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s Graham Rahal and Herta’s Andretti Global teammate, Kyle Kirkwood, qualifying fifth and sixth respectively.
Additionally, every Honda team transferred at least one car into the Top 12 round of NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying today in Toronto: Chip Ganassi Racing’s Palou (P2) and Scott Dixon (P11); Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s Rahal (P5) and Louis Foster (P7); Meyer Shank Racing’s Armstrong (P3); and Dale Coyne Racing with Rinus VeeKay (P9). Andretti Global, impressively, transferred all three of their cars with Herta (P1), Kirkwood (P6) and Marcus Ericsson (P8).
Honda is looking for their 12th win in 13 starts in the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. The year has been largely dominated by Alex Palou with seven victories, including the Indianapolis 500 and last time out at Iowa Speedway. Palou holds a commanding 129-point lead in the championship standings. Kyle Kirkwood has been the man to beat on street circuits, picking up two of his three wins this year on the streets—at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach and the Detroit Grand Prix. While Scott Dixon broke through for his first win of 2025 at the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio earlier this month. Dixon is a four-time winner already on the streets of Toronto, and will be looking to add a fifth to his name.
Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto Honda Qualifying Results
- 1st Colton Herta
- 2nd Alex Palou
- 3rd Marcus Armstrong
- 5th Graham Rahal
- 6th Kyle Kirkwood
- 7th Louis Foster-R
- 8th Marcus Ericsson
- 9th Rinus VeeKay
- 11th Scott Dixon
- 14th Kyffin Simpson
- 17th Felix Rosenqvist
- 26th Devlin DeFrancesco
- 27th Jacob Abel-R
Andretti Global Honda
Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda
Andretti Global Honda
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda
Andretti Global Honda
Dale Coyne Racing Honda
Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda
Dale Coyne Racing Honda
R – Rookie
Quotes
Colton Herta (#26 Andretti Global Honda): “Another a great day for Honda and for us at Andretti. A really solid lap and performance, I think the car was spot on. Our Gainbridge Honda was really fast. What a good place to get a pole. It feels so rewarding to get one here at this track because you can’t really make a mistake. I’m excited to have a good race tomorrow and hopefully win.”
Alex Palou (#10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda): “Great qualifying! On the front row, really happy. It’s a brand-new Honda engine for us this weekend, and so far, it’s just as fast as the ones we’ve had all season—or even faster! It’s my first ever top-10 start here at Toronto and starting on the front here is huge. It’s going to make our start a little bit easier and hopefully a little bit cleaner. Looking forward to tomorrow!”
Marcus Armstrong (#66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda): “It was a good day in the office. The lap felt pretty average if I am being brutally honest, so tomorrow could be even better. The race tomorrow is going to be a completely different story compared to qualifying. In Iowa I manifested being on the podium before the race, and that’s what happened. So, see you on the podium.”
Where to Watch
- The Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto will air live on Fox Sunday July 20 at 12 PM ET.
HRC US social media content and video links can be found on: