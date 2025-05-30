INDYCAR President Doug Boles Promises More Transparency In Inspection Process

BY BRUCE MARTIN DETROIT – This year’s Indianapolis 500 included some of the most severe penalties in recent history as INDYCAR moves forward to improve integrity in its competition. INDYCAR President Doug Boles clarified this with a letter sent to teams and other stakeholders involved with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Boles is hoping to create…



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here