Alex Palou prepares to through out the first pitch in New York. Penske Entertainment: Chris Owens By Bruce Martin DETROIT – Hail the conquering hero, Alex Palou, as the 109th Indianapolis 500 winning driver arrived in Detroit, with a scratchy voice that he lost in his post-race celebration following his big win at the Indianapolis…



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here