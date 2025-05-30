  • May 30, 2025
  1. Home
  2. Arrow McLaren Press Release
  3. Arrow McLaren 2025…

Arrow McLaren 2025 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Practice Report

Arrow McLaren 2025 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Practice Report

Streets of Detroit

Practice date: Friday, May 30

Round: 7/17

Total laps: 100

Total race distance: 164.50 mi/264.78 km

Length: 1.645 mi/2.65 km

Number of turns: 9

Session start times: 

  • Practice 2: Saturday, 9:05 a.m. – 10:05 a.m. EST on FS1
  • Qualifying: Saturday, 12:20 p.m. – 1:50 p.m. EST on FS1
  • Warm-up: Sunday, 9:32 a.m. – 9:57 a.m. EST on FS1
  • Green flag: Sunday, 12:47 p.m. EST on FOX

TUNE IN: Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST on FOX

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P5, 1:02.6047

Total laps: 20

“I think we’re in pretty good shape. The car is fast enough, obviously; we’re in P3 for the first group in Practice, and we’re in seventh in the first segment in install. The car feels good, and we have the 5 and 6 cars getting more information to get a better idea of what we can expect tomorrow. Overall, I’m happy. We came off a good finish at Indy, and there are plenty of races to go. We need to be competitive at every one of them. We’ve had a good start to the season, and we’ll continue that momentum this weekend.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P7, 1:02.6331

Total laps: 23

“Back in bumpy Detroit, and we need to make the car a little bit better in the window for Qualifying. We’ll see what we can make better overnight.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P26, 1:03.8816

Total laps: 25

“Practice 1 was a bit hectic. We’re back in the swing of things on the street course. I don’t think our pace is bad. I didn’t really do a lap on the Firestone Alternates, at least not a lap that I was happy with. No concerns for the rest of the weekend. I think we’ll figure it out. There is pace in the car. I just need to put it all together. It’s my first time in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES here, so I’ll give myself a learning session, and we’ll be back at it tomorrow.”

Leave a Reply

© 2025 TrackSideOnline. All rights reserved. Powered by EnforceMG.