Arrow McLaren 2025 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Practice Report

Streets of Detroit

Practice date: Friday, May 30

Round: 7/17

Total laps: 100

Total race distance: 164.50 mi/264.78 km

Length: 1.645 mi/2.65 km

Number of turns: 9

Session start times:

Practice 2: Saturday, 9:05 a.m. – 10:05 a.m. EST on FS1

Saturday, 9:05 a.m. – 10:05 a.m. EST on FS1 Qualifying: Saturday, 12:20 p.m. – 1:50 p.m. EST on FS1

Saturday, 12:20 p.m. – 1:50 p.m. EST on FS1 Warm-up: Sunday, 9:32 a.m. – 9:57 a.m. EST on FS1

Sunday, 9:32 a.m. – 9:57 a.m. EST on FS1 Green flag: Sunday, 12:47 p.m. EST on FOX

TUNE IN: Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST on FOX

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P5, 1:02.6047

Total laps: 20

“I think we’re in pretty good shape. The car is fast enough, obviously; we’re in P3 for the first group in Practice, and we’re in seventh in the first segment in install. The car feels good, and we have the 5 and 6 cars getting more information to get a better idea of what we can expect tomorrow. Overall, I’m happy. We came off a good finish at Indy, and there are plenty of races to go. We need to be competitive at every one of them. We’ve had a good start to the season, and we’ll continue that momentum this weekend.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P7, 1:02.6331

Total laps: 23

“Back in bumpy Detroit, and we need to make the car a little bit better in the window for Qualifying. We’ll see what we can make better overnight.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P26, 1:03.8816

Total laps: 25

“Practice 1 was a bit hectic. We’re back in the swing of things on the street course. I don’t think our pace is bad. I didn’t really do a lap on the Firestone Alternates, at least not a lap that I was happy with. No concerns for the rest of the weekend. I think we’ll figure it out. There is pace in the car. I just need to put it all together. It’s my first time in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES here, so I’ll give myself a learning session, and we’ll be back at it tomorrow.”