R07 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Preview

PREMA Racing poised for racing on the Streets of Detroit

PREMA Racing continues its run of successive races as the team heads to Round Seven of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

The 2.647-kilometre temporary street course runs down some of the most popular roads in Downtown Detroit. The nine-turn track is one of the shortest and tightest on the calendar with a mix of slow and high-speed corners.

With the track being shorter than most, this places extra incentive on Saturday’s qualifying session. However, finding a gap in traffic will be all-important so that drivers can set representative lap times without being held up.

Races on a street circuit can feature many caution periods, as highlighted in last year’s event where there were 47 caution laps in the first 73 tours, making strategy a challenge to manage.

As the third street course on the calendar, PREMA Racing has some experience of what to expect. Ilott makes his return to the Detroit streets after an appearance in the inaugural race in 2023, while team-mate Shwartzman will hit the track for the first time in Friday’s practice session.