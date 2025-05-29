Notes & Quotes: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

AJ Foyt Racing enjoyed its most successful Indianapolis 500 since 1999, the year Kenny Brack won, Billy Boat finished third and Robbie Buhl finished sixth. When the 500 ended on Sunday, David Malukas scored third and Santino Ferrucci scored seventh. However, when two cars failed the post-race inspection, Malukas became the runner-up in the No. 4 Clarience Technologies Chevrolet and Ferrucci finished fifth in the No. 14 Homes For Our Troops Chevrolet, extending his record string of consecutive top-10 finishes in the Indy 500 to seven. Heading into the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, we asked them a few questions…

What are the biggest adjustments you need to make, mentally and physically, going from 230 miles per hour at Indy to racing on the streets of Detroit?

DM: “Well, firstly, physically, I quickly went to the gym after the 500 and made sure to start building some strength on the left side, as the right side is very strong going left, but the left side is a little bit weak. So that’s obviously number one, but mentally, it’s kind of just a very different approach. With it being a road course aero setup, we’re doing some sim work ahead of time just to get ready for that transition, just getting back in the head space of preparing for braking zones and the technicality of it being a street course. So I just have to go through the checklist and get ready for it.”

SF: “Oh, man, physically, it’s definitely a little bit more of a challenge. You kind of work out throughout the month of May because the speedway is so light, but mentally, going back to a very rough street course, it just takes a little bit longer I feel to get up to speed than it normally should. So it’s tough, physically. Obviously the speedway is really tough mentally, but not physically. Going back to Detroit is having the freedom of driving a loose race car which I prefer.”

How do you handle the heavier steering at Detroit? Do you put extra tape on your hands?

DM: “The steering weight, to be fair, at Detroit tends to be, although intense and drastic with the track being very bumpy and the car being thrown around everywhere, tends to be lighter grip. With it being a street circuit that is slowly building up (rubber) over the weekend, by race time, it (steering) will get pretty heavy. I already get my hand wrapped before every race, since the wrist injury (last year). It’s something that I need to There’s going to be certain techniques that we’ve done with the steering position. And other than that, we’re just gonna be betting on all the workouts we’ve been doing. “

SF: “No, I do the same thing I do for every weekend. Nothing special. It’s normal. It’s not as heavy as Barber or Laguna Seca, but it’s still pretty decent.”

How will the improved drivability of the Chevy translate to Detroit?

SF: “I think it’ll be easier to put power down and should be a lot easier to control the car and the wheel spin. So that’s going to be a good thing for us.”

DM: “I think Chevy has taken a big step going into this year. Driving the Honda in the second half of last season to the Chevy now, the tools that we have at our disposal and all the adjustments that we can make as a driver, it’s pretty ranged, so it’s been very good. I’ve worked very strong with Derek (Miller, Chevrolet Trackside Engineer) on different ideas and improvements on what things we can do. And it’s going to be big. I think Detroit’s going to be a good, true test to that drivability, all those tools that we have. So that’s going to be one of the main things we focus on going through between the two practice sessions. “

How cool is it going to be driving a Chevy around the RenCen with a huge Chevy bow tie on it?

DM: “I think it’s going to be very cool. Obviously, the Detroit style, when it comes to the architecture, is very unique. And just even seeing it on the simulator there, it’s been very cool. And it’s amazing the new circuit that we’ve created going away from Belle Isle to the city to be driving around it. There’s nothing like it, so hopefully we can get a good result.”

SF: “Honestly, I think it’s really special. So it’d be cool to bring Chevrolet their first victory since they brought the race back downtown.”

What is your favorite memory of driving in Detroit?

DM: “Well, my favorite memory actually comes from the previous circuit on Belle Isle. It was my first (Firestone) Fast Six that I ever had in IndyCar, and that was kind of the first big transition for me–knowing that I actually had a strong opportunity to be quick and get good results here in IndyCar. So, Detroit was my turnaround race track. Maybe we can continue some of that luck going into this weekend.”

SF: “It’s always on my birthday weekend, which is really cool, and then I’m excited about it this year just in general. It was my debut race in IndyCar in 2018 and my 50th IndyCar race in 2023, so there’s just a lot of cool things about it.”

David, what are your thoughts on finishing second in your third try at the Indy 500?

DM: ” Well, it was an incredible race from start to finish. It’s kind of just been what I’ve been saying ever since we finished it. Honestly, it really just comes down to being under the right gear and under the right people. The team did a fantastic job on the pit stops. And all month we unloaded with a very good car, and always worked in a very good direction, and just kept building on top of something that already was fantastic to start with. And I think by the time Sunday and race day came, we had a top of the top car when it came to race running, to being in clean air, we just hit all the check marks. Having that full month where we were able to build our chemistry among all the guys, and really kind of get close. And I think a lot of that correlates to that success that we’ve had on track and finding that setup that we wanted. So, it was a fantastic month. And honestly, it was a dream to be back. One year ago, I was outside of the car, watching from the stands, and didn’t really have a left wrist at the time, and wondering if my return to IndyCar would ever come and if it would come soon. And to be in that mindset just one year ago, and now we’re back in the 500 and fighting for a win is something I could have never even dreamed of. So, very grateful for everything that’s happened. Hopefully we can keep this — the success and boost — going into Detroit this weekend.”

Santino, what are your thoughts on finishing fifth at Indy after starting 15th? Does that bring some momentum to the team?

SF: “It definitely brings momentum, so it’s a very positive thing for us, and I’m very excited about moving it forward and keeping up the top fives and top 10s this year.”

What about being able to build on your string of top-10s in every Indy 500 you’ve started which now stands at seven, a record in itself?

SF: “I think it’s cool. I mean, it’d be nice to win one!”

David Malukas vaulted to 10th in the NTT INDYCAR Series standings after finishing second in the Indy 500. In addition to receiving 30 points for finishing second, he received six points for qualifying seventh in the top 12 and a point for leading a lap in the 500.

Clarience Technologies will be the primary sponsor of the No. 4 Chevrolet in the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. The Southfield, Mich.-based company debuted as the primary sponsor for AJ Foyt Racing’s No. 4 at the Indianapolis 500 last week. The company remains as an associate sponsor after the Detroit race.

Malukas Fast Facts: Age 23…Born in Chicago…Lives in Indianapolis…Single…First generation Lithuanian American…Father gave him his first go kart launching his multi-time championship karting career including the 2015 IAME International Final World Championship (Junior division) in LeMans, France…Scored poles and victories in the USF2000 and Pro Mazda series before becoming Vice-Champion in the 2021 INDY NXT by Firestone series …Joined Dale Coyne Racing with HMD to advance to the 2022 NTT INDYCAR Series scoring a 2nd place finish at World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR)…Came back with Coyne in 2023 and scored another podium at WWTR finishing 3rd…In 2024, a wrist injury in a dirt-biking accident in the off-season led to a partial 10-race season with Meyer-Shank Racing where he posted two Top-10s and qualified in the Firestone Fast 6 five times. Finished 2nd in 2025 Indy 500 after starting seventh.

Santino Ferrucci will celebrate his 27th birthday on Saturday, May 31st. Ferrucci is taking to the road this summer and is driving an RV to the races. He will be bringing his three dogs: Kleo, a Great Dane, Kodak, a yellow Labrador Retriever, and Lenny, a rescue Anatolian Shepherd mix who is named after Lenny Bruce. His wife Renay, who works in Finance, flies in for the race weekends.

Ferrucci Fast Facts: Age 26…Born in Woodbury, CT…Lives in Dallas, Texas…Married Renay Moore in January, 2024 …Began racing karts at age 5, moved to cars in 2013…Competed in Formula 2000, British Formula 3, GP3 finishing third at Spa Francorchamps as a rookie, was development driver for Haas F1 team for three years (2016-2018), moved to Formula 2 in 2018…made his INDYCAR debut in Detroit in 2018…moved to NTT INDYCAR Series fulltime in 2019 finishing 13th in standings for Dale Coyne and won Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year after finishing seventh…13th in standings again with fourth place finish in the 500…drove part-time in 2021-22 but maintained top-10 streak in Indy 500 with finishes of sixth (RLL Racing) and 10th (Dreyer Reinbold Racing)…Scored career-bestfinish to date with his 3rd place finish in the 2023 Indianapolis 500…His fifth place finish in 2025 Indy 500 continues his string of consecutive top-10 finishes in the 500…Competed part-time in NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2021-22. Earned 2025 NTT P1 Award at Portland, Ore….posted 11 Top-10 finishes for career-best to finish 9th in the NTT INDYCAR Series driver standings, his highest ranking to date. The Foyt team finished in the top-10 in the points standings for the first time since 2002.

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix will be broadcast live on FOX Sunday, June 1 starting at 12:30 p.m. ET. FS1 will broadcast the Saturday Practice (9 – 10 am) and Qualifying (12 noon – 2) while FS2 will broadcast Friday’s practice (3:00 – 4:30 p.m. ET).