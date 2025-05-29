FAST FACTS: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear Fast Facts

Race weekend: Friday, May 30-Sunday, June 1

Track: Streets of Detroit, a 1.645-mile, nine-turn temporary street course (counterclockwise)

Race distance: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: 100 laps/170 miles | INDY NXT by Firestone: 45 laps/55 minutes

Push to Pass parameters: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: 150 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 15 seconds per activation. | INDY NXT by Firestone: A maximum of 50 activations total or 150 seconds of total Push to Pass time.

Hybrid energy deployment parameters: Unlimited activation, with a maximum deployment of 425 kilojoules (kj) per lap

Firestone tire allotment: Five sets primary (hard/black sidewall) and five sets alternate (soft/green sidewall) to be used during the event weekend. Teams fielding a rookie driver may use one additional set of primary tires. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of new (sticker) alternate tires for at least two laps in the race. INDY NXT by Firestone: Three new sets to be used during the race weekend. Two carryover sets from the Indianapolis event may be used in practice sessions before qualifying.

2024 race winners:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Scott Dixon (No. 9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda)

INDY NXT by Firestone

Louis Foster (No. 26 Andretti Global)

2024 NTT P1 Award winner: Colton Herta (No. 26 Gainbridge Honda), 1:00.5475, 97.808 mph

2024 INDY NXT by Firestone pole winner:

Louis Foster (No. 26 Andretti Global), 1:05.1079, 90.957 mph

Qualifying lap record:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Colton Herta, 1:00.2304, 98.322 mph, June 1, 2024 (Set in Round 2 of knockout qualifying)

INDY NXT by Firestone

Louis Foster, 1:05.1079, 90.957 mph, June 1, 2024

FOX Sports telecasts: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Practice 1, 3 p.m. ET Friday, FS2 (live); Practice 2, 9 a.m. ET Saturday, FS1 (live); Qualifying, noon ET Saturday, FS1 (live); Warmup, 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday, FS1 (live); Race, 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX (live). Will Buxton is the play-by-play announcer for FOX’s coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Georgia Henneberry, Kevin Lee and Jack Harvey are the pit reporters. | INDY NXT by Firestone: Practice 1, 2 p.m. ET Friday, FS2 (live); Practice 2. 8 a.m. ET Saturday, FS1; Qualifying, 11:30 a.m. ET Saturday, FS2 (live); Race, 10:30 a.m. ET Sunday, FS1 (live). Kevin Lee is the play-by-play announcer for FOX Sports’ coverage of INDY NXT by Firestone alongside analyst Jack Harvey. Georgia Henneberry is the pit reporter.

INDYCAR Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query and Michael Young are the turn announcers. Nick Yeoman, Joel Sebastianelli and DJ Clark are the pit reporters. The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear race (noon ET Sunday), INDY NXT by Firestone Detroit Grand Prix (10:25 a.m. Sunday) and all NTT INDYCAR SERIES practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation 218, indycar.com/leaderboard and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA. All INDY NXT by Firestone practices, qualifying sessions and races are available on SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation 218, indycar.com/leaderboard and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.

At-track schedule (all times local):

FRIDAY, MAY 30

2-2:45 p.m. INDY NXT by Firestone practice #1, FS2 (live)

3:05-4:25 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice #1 (45 minutes all car session followed by two 10-minute group sessions), FS2 (live)

SATURDAY, MAY 31

8-8:45 a.m. INDY NXT by Firestone practice #2, FS1(live)

9:05-10:05 a.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice #2 (limited guarantee of 45 minutes green flag), FS1 (live)

11:30 a.m.-noon INDY NXT by Firestone qualifying (Two groups, 12-minute session), FS1 (live)

12:20-1:50 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying for NTT P1 Award (Three rounds of knockout qualifying), FS1 (live)

SUNDAY, JUNE 1

9:32-9:57 a.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES warmup, FS1

10:31 a.m. INDY NXT by Firestone command to start engines

10:36 a.m. INDY NXT by Firestone Detroit Grand Prix (45 laps/55 minutes), FS1 (live)

12:30 p.m. FOX on air

12:45 p.m. Command to start engines

12:52 p.m. Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear (100 laps/164.5 miles), FOX (live)

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Notes:

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear will be the third INDYCAR SERIES race held on the nine-turn, 1.645-mile downtown Detroit street circuit and the 35th INDYCAR SERIES race held in the Motor City. A 2.5-mile street circuit in downtown Detroit hosted CART events from 1989-91 before the event moved to Belle Isle Park in 1992.

Scott Dixon has four wins in Detroit, the most wins by an INDYCAR SERIES driver in the Detroit Grand Prix. Dixon won three times at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park and on the streets of downtown Detroit last year. In addition to Dixon, other previous Detroit Grand Prix race winners entered include Alex Palou (2023), Will Power (2014 Race #1, 2016 Race #2, 2022), Pato O’Ward (2021 Race #2), Marcus Ericsson (2021 Race #1), Josef Newgarden (2019 Race #1) and Graham Rahal (2017 Race #1 and Race #2).

ACTIVE RACE WINNER WINS SEASONS Scott Dixon 4 2012, 2018 Race #1, 2019 Race #2. 2024 Will Power 3 2014 Race #1, 2016 Race #2, 2022 Graham Rahal 2 2017 Race #1, 2017 Race #2 Josef Newgarden 1 2019 Race #1 Marcus Ericsson 1 2021 Race #1 Pato O’Ward 1 2021 Race #2 Alex Palou 1 2023

The driver who has gone on to win the championship has won at Detroit eight times. Alex Palou won on the streets of downtown Detroit in 2023, Josef Newgarden won Race #1 on Belle Isle in 2019, Scott Dixon won Race #1 on Belle Isle in 2018, Will Power won on Belle Isle in 2022 and won Race #2 on Belle Isle in 2014, Alex Zanardi won on Belle Isle in 1998, Bobby Rahal won at Belle Isle in 1992, and Emerson Fittipaldi won in downtown Detroit in 1989.

won on the streets of downtown Detroit in 2023, won Race #1 on Belle Isle in 2019, won Race #1 on Belle Isle in 2018, won on Belle Isle in 2022 and won Race #2 on Belle Isle in 2014, won on Belle Isle in 1998, won at Belle Isle in 1992, and won in downtown Detroit in 1989. Milestones: Scott Dixon will attempt to make his 346th consecutive start, extending his record streak…Dixon passed Mario Andretti for the all-time in INDYCAR SERIES starts with his 408th start May 25 at Indianapolis and will extend his record with a start Sunday.

INDY NXT by Firestone Notes: