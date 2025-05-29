Chevrolet in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Detroit Advance

CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

DETROIT (May 29, 2025) – The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, the seventh round of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, brings to a close a stretch of five straight weekends of on-track activity with a Motor City street skirmish on deck. For the 14 Chevrolet powered cars, it is a literal street fight on the tight 1.645-mile, 9-turn, downtown Detroit circuit utilizing the public roads around General Motors Global Headquarters, the iconic Renaissance Center.

“Racing on the Streets of Detroit, in the shadow of the Ren Cen with that extra-large Bowtie on the side, makes this a special and important weekend for the Chevrolet-powered teams in the NTT INDYCAR Series,” said Mark Stielow, Director of Motorsports Competition Engineering. “Team Chevy’s home track is a typical downtown street circuit, featuring surface changes, bumps, concrete canyons with ever-present walls, and the longest straightaway of the year, with top speeds approaching 190 mph. Our dedicated engineering group, along with our partners and teams, have been preparing for the unique challenges of the 1.645-mile, 10-turn Detroit street circuit and will be ready for the 100 laps of tough competition.”

Across the three tracks that have brought world-class racing to Detroit – the 2.5-mile downtown street circuit, The Raceway On Belle Isle, and the current 1.645-mile street circuit – Chevrolet-powered drivers have achieved 13 wins, 13 poles, and 35 podiums. Will Power, the driver of the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, leads all drivers with three wins and eight podium finishes in the Motor City. His teammate, Josef Newgarden, behind the wheel of the No. 2 Astemo Team Penske Chevrolet, is tied with Michael Andretti for the overall lead, with three poles each in Detroit.

Of note:

· Team Penske leads all teams with 35 podiums in Detroit and is the only team that has stood on the podium on all three Detroit circuits.

· After an NTT INDYCAR SERIES announcement on Monday that infractions in Indianapolis 500 post-race technical inspection moved three cars to the back of the field, A.J. Foyt Racing’s David Malukas and the No. 4 Clarience Technologies Chevrolet arrive at the streets of Detroit as the runner-up finisher in the Indy 500, the best finish for the iconic team since Kenny Brack won the “Greatest Spectacle In Racing” in 1999. The No. 14 Homes For Our Troops Chevrolet, driven by Santino Ferrucci, moved from seventh to fifth, improving the 26-year-old’s average finish in his seven Indianapolis 500 starts to an impressive 6.1.

· Pato O’Ward in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet improved his final standing to third, making it three top-three finishes in his last four starts on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.

The Corvette E-Ray, with eAWD capability, is a great choice to pace the field on a tricky street circuit, where having all four wheels working means better drivability. Designed for all-season performance, the E-Ray features the powerful 6.2L LT2 small-block V8 powering the rear axle and an electric drive unit with a 1.9 kWh lithium-ion battery powering the front axle. Overall, the Corvette E-Ray boasts 655 horsepower, contributing to a lightning-fast 0 to 60 mph time of only 2.5 seconds.

Tune-In Alert

Friday

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice #1 – 3:pm (ET)/2pm (CT)/1pm (MT)/noon (PT) – FS2/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Saturday

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice #2 – 9am (ET)/8am (CT)/7am (MT)/6am (PT) – FS1/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

– 9am (ET)/8am (CT)/7am (MT)/6am (PT) – FS1/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying – noon (ET)/11am (CT)/10am (MT)/9am (PT) – FS1/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Sunday

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Warm Up – 9:30am (ET)/8:30am (CT)/7:30am (MT)/6:30am (PT) – FS1/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

9:30am (ET)/8:30am (CT)/7:30am (MT)/6:30am (PT) – FS1/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (85 laps) – 12:30pm (ET)/11:30am (CT)/10:30am (MT)/9:30am (PT) – FOX/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

What they’re saying before the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear (QUOTES)

A.J. FOYT RACING

On the improved drivability of the Chevrolet engine on street circuits this year.

David Malukas, No. 4 Clarience Techonologies Chevrolet:

“I think Chevy has taken a big step going into this year. Driving the Honda in the second half of last season to the Chevy now, the tools that we have at our disposal and all the adjustments that we can make as a driver, it’s pretty ranged, so it’s been very good. I’ve worked very strong with Derek (Miller, Chevrolet Trackside Engineer) on different ideas and improvements on what things we can do. And it’s going to be big. I think Detroit’s going to be a good, true test to that drivability, all those tools that we have. So that’s going to be one of the main things we focus on going through between the two practice sessions.”

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Racing / Sexton Properties Chevrolet:

“I think it’ll be easier to put power down, and it should be a lot easier to control the car and the wheel spin. So that’s going to be a good thing for us.”

ARROW MCLAREN

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“The Indy 500 is always a big one; while we fell short, there were some positives to take away. There is plenty of racing in front of us, and the focus is now on winning races and fighting for the championship. We’re going to do everything we can to put ourselves in a position to score big starting this weekend in Detroit. We’d love nothing more than to put a Chevrolet on the top step here in their backyard.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“I learned so much throughout the Month of May and being part of my first Indianapolis 500 was an incredible experience. Of course, I’m disappointed with how the final lap ended, but we had a productive race. Now, the focus shifts towards continuing to build from here and putting everything together to fight at the front consistently. The team found some pace here last year, so hopefully that continues and we can contend from the get-go.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“We’ve been quite consistent this year, and sitting third in the championship shows we’re in a good place. But our goal is to fight for wins, and we’re focused on exactly that at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. There’s plenty of racing ahead, and I’m excited for what it may bring for the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren crew.”

ED CARPENTER RACING

Alexander Rossi, No. 20 ECR Java House Chevrolet:

“Last weekend at Indy was a tough one. The No. 20 Java House Chevrolet was strong, but things didn’t fall our way. That said, the focus now is on bouncing back strong in Detroit. We’ve shown we have the pace, it’s just about putting together a complete weekend. Detroit can be always a bit unpredictable, but the team’s been firing on all cylinders. We need to minimize mistakes, execute in every session, and if we do that, there’s no reason we can’t be fighting for the podium.”

Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 ECR Splenda Chevrolet:

“Coming off a strong Indy 500, I’m really excited for the rest of the season. The No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet crew has some solid momentum and we’re ready to build on that. Detroit was an awesome event last year, racing through the streets around General Motors headquarters. Even though the race didn’t go our way, we showed great pace and I’m confident we can bring that speed back this weekend!”

JUNCOS HOLLIGER RACING

Conor Daly, No. 76 Juncos Holliger Racing Chevrolet:

“Heading to Detroit we obviously want to make Chevrolet proud and get them some trophies. That would be really awesome, and you know I’m excited to get there. I love racing in Detroit, obviously my first podium in IndyCar came in Detroit, obviously on Belle Isle, but still enjoy the fans and the event up there. Such a great turnout and yeah we want to make Chevy proud after a good Indy 500 finish for us and we’ve got some great momentum going, so definitely excited to get up there and get back to work.”

Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Holliger Racing Chevrolet:

“Detroit’s just different…gritty, raw, and it makes you earn everything. Racing here with Chevy power, where American horsepower got its start, feels like being part of something way bigger than just a race. It’s not just about going fast, it’s about hard work, legacy, and heart.”

PREMA

Robert Shwartzman, No. 83 PREMA Racing Chevrolet:

“After an eventful Indy 500 where we managed to take pole position, we’re heading straight to Detroit, Chevy’s home race. It’ll be my first time in Detroit and my first time racing there, so I’m really excited for this one. From what I’ve seen, the track looks pretty bumpy, and we’re back to turning right again. The goal is to keep building on the progress we’ve made with the car keep learning and continue moving in the right direction, just as we’ve been doing since the start of the season.”

Callum Ilott, No, 90 PREMA Racing Chevrolet:

“I’m really looking forward to heading back to Detroit. Last time I went there in 2023 it didn’t go the way I hoped, I barely got going in the race so I’m hoping to turn things around this year. It’s a tough track with all the different surfaces and bumps, but that’s part of what makes it so unique and exciting. The racing was pretty intense last year from what I saw, so hopefully it’s a bit more controlled this time. Either way, it should be a great weekend for the fans.”

TEAM PENSKE

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Astemo Team Penske Chevrolet:

“It’s always great to race here in Detroit. I love seeing the development of the city since I started coming here in 2012. Moving the race to downtown has been a big plus and helped elevate the event in so many ways. We take a lot of pride in coming here to represent all of our partners, Team Penske and Team Chevy and want to do a great job. I’m excited to get on track. We’ve done our homework and can deliver a big result.”

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 TireRack.com Team Penske Chevrolet:

“So happy to be here in Detroit. Obviously, Chevy’s home race around the basically, the capital of Chevy. Team Chevy have been working really hard together to be better and improve every race. We’re just getting better and better. And what a place to get going, here at the home race.”

Will Power, No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet:

“Looking forward to this weekend. I think every Chevy driver is wanting to get Chevy’s first win for the season. It’s certainly been a rough start, but we’re here at the home of Chevrolet, and the home of Roger Penske. So, we really want to perform well for many reasons.”

Chevrolet-powered results in Detroit

Wins: 13

The Raceway On Belle Isle (1992-2002)

2022 – Will Power – Team Penske

2021 – Pato O’Ward – Arrow McLaren (Race #2)

2019 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske (Race #1)

2016 – Will Power – Team Penske (Race #2)

2016 – Sebastien Bourdais – KV Racing Technology (Race #1)

2015 – Sebastien Bourdais – KV Racing Technology (Race #2)

2014 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske (Race #2)

2014 – Will Power – Team Penske (Race #1)

1993 – Danny Sullivan – Galles Racing

1992 – Bob Rahal – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Pato O’Ward celebrates a 2021 win in Detroit at The Raceway On Belle Isle

2.5-mile downtown street circuit (1989-1991)

1991 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Team Penske

1990 – Michael Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

1989 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Patrick Racing

Poles: 13

The Raceway On Belle Isle (1992-2022)

2022 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2021 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske (Race #2)

2021 – Pato O’Ward – Arrow McLaren (Race #1)

2019 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske (Race #2)

2016 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske (Race #2)

2016 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske (Race #1)

2015 – Juan Montoya – Team Penske (Race #2)

2015 – Will Power – Team Penske (Race #1)

2014 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske (Race #1)

2013 – EJ Viso – Andretti Global (Race #1)

2.5-mile downtown street circuit (1989-1991)

1991 – Michael Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

1990 – Michael Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

1989 – Michael Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

Podiums: 35

Driver Podiums 1.645-mile downtown street circuit (2023-2024): Will Power (1) and Felix Rosenqvist (1)

Driver Podiums Raceway On Belle Isle (1992-2022): Will Power (7), Josef Newgarden (3), Sebastien Bourdais (2), Pato O’Ward (2), Simon Pagenaud (2), Raul Boesel (1), Helio Castroneves (1), Ryan Hunter-Reay (1), Stefan Johanson (1), Tony Kanaan (1), Charlie Kimball (1), Juan Montoya (1), Bob Rahal (1), Danny Sullivan (1), and Rinus VeeKay (1)

Driver Podiums 2.5-mile downtown street circuit (1989-1991): Emerson Fittipaldi (2), Bob Rahal (2), Mario Andretti (1), Michael Andretti (1), Eddiie Cheever (1) and Arie Luyendyk (1).

Team Podiums 1.645-mile downtown street circuit (2023-2024): Arrow McLaren (1) and Team Penske (1)

Team Podiums Raceway On Belle Isle (1992-2022): Team Penske (14), Arrow McLaren (2), Chip Ganassi Racing (2), KV Racing Technology (2), Andretti Global (1), Bettenhausen Racing (1), Dick Simon Racing (1), Ed Carpenter Racing (1), Galles Racing (1), and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (1)

Team Podiums 2.5-mile downtown street circuit (1989-1991): Galles Racing (2), Newman Haas Racing (2), Doug Shierson Racing (1), Chip Ganassi Racing (1), Patrick Racing (1), and Team Penske (1).

