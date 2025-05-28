Detroit Grand Prix Honda Message Points

Winner #10: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda with Honda HRC engineers

Detroit, MI

Sunday, June 1, 2025 12:30 PM ET

Live on Fox

What to Watch for at the Detroit GP

Indianapolis 500 Glory: Honda retuned to victory lane at the Indianapolis 500 this year, with reigning and three-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Alex Palou giving Honda their 16th Indy 500 win—and the first Indy 500 victory in the hybrid era. The win comes as part of a record-shattering season from the Spaniard, which has seen him win five of the first six races so far this year. Palou holds a 112-point advantage in the drivers’ championship going into this weekend’s race in Detroit thanks to his five victories and worst finish of P2 so far this year.

Honda winning streak continues: Honda has kicked off the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES with a perfect winning record thus far—with Alex Palou taking victory at St. Petersburg, Thermal, Barber Motorsports Park and the road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in addition to his Indy 500 victory. Honda’s Kyle Kirkwood took the honors at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach in American Honda’s backyard in April. This is the first time since the return of multi-manufacturer competition in 2012 that one engine manufacturer has swept the first six races of the year. Honda holds a 102-point lead in the manufacturers’ championship leaving Indianapolis, 539-437.

Detroit Domination: Honda drivers and teams are two for two since the Detroit Grand Prix moved to the downtown street circuit for the 2023 edition of the race. Alex Palou took victory in 2023 in the first race on the new circuit, while his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate, Scott Dixon, led a Honda 1-2-3-4 in last year’s event. Between the new downtown circuit and the previous track at Belle Isle, Honda holds 18 victories in the Detroit Grand Prix.

Honda’s IndyCar engine scores 100th win: Alex Palou’s victory at the Indianapolis 500 has pushed Honda’s HI22TT engine series past the century mark in victories since its introduction in 2012. The 2.2-liter, six-cylinder, twin-turbocharged engine has powered Honda to 100 IndyCar series wins, eight Indianapolis 500 victories, six drivers’ championships and four manufacturers’ championships.

2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Honda Lineup

Andretti Global #26 Colton Herta (W)

#27 Kyle Kirkwood (W)

#28 Marcus Ericsson (I) (W) Chip Ganassi Racing # 8 Kyffin Simpson

# 9 Scott Dixon (C) (I) (W)

#10 Alex Palou (C) (I) (W) Dale Coyne Racing #18 Rinus VeeKay (W)

#51 Jacob Abel (R) Meyer Shank Racing #60 Felix Rosenqvist (W)

#66 Marcus Armstrong Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing #15 Graham Rahal (W)

#30 Devlin DeFrancesco

#45 Louis Foster (R)

C—Series Champion I—Indianapolis 500 winner W—Race Winner R—Series Rookie

