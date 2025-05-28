Dale Coyne Racing Announces Complete Engineering Re-Set for Remainder of 2025 Season

Plainfield, IL (May 28, 2025) — Dale Coyne Racing announced today a comprehensive engineering re-set for the remainder of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, long Time INDYCAR engineer Michael Cannon will engineer driver Rinus Veekays #18 askROI Honda while Mike Culliver former DCR engineering consultant is set to engineer Jacob Abels #51 entry.

“I would first like to thank Ed Nathman and John Dick for helping us get to this point in our 2025 season,” said team owner Dale Coyne. “Our driver lineup came together very late in the offseason, and we appreciate both Ed and John stepping in to get us on track so quickly. I’m also very excited to welcome back Michael Cannon and Mike Culliver to the Dale Coyne Racing team for the remainder of the year.”

Michael Cannon returns to Dale Coyne Racing, where he spent six years (2014–2019) engineering a range of drivers. He will take over as the lead engineer on the No. 18 askROI Honda driven by Rinus VeeKay.

“I’ve always had a great deal of respect for Dale and the way he assembles his team,” said Cannon. “It’s great to be back, and I’m looking forward to what we can accomplish together in the races ahead.”

VeeKay echoed that sentiment: “I want to thank Ed for giving me a great car at Barber, where we earned our best finish of the season so far. I’ve known Michael for some time and have a lot of respect for his engineering talent. I’m excited to work with him as we continue to build momentum.”

Mike Culliver also returns to the organization after serving as a consulting engineer in 2024. Most recently, he engineered Ryan Hunter-Reay at this year’s Indianapolis 500, where the American driver was running up front and contending for the win before an issue on the final pit stop ended his chance at a victory in the famed race.

“I’ve worked with Jacob before, and I’m confident in his abilities,” said Culliver. “We’ve got a lot to prove, and I’m ready to get to work. I’ve always enjoyed working with this team and group of people. I know what this team is capable of, and I’m excited to contribute however I can.”

Jacob Abel, a Louisville native, welcomed Culliver’s return: “I’ve worked with Mike in the past and believe he’s the perfect fit for everything we’re aiming to achieve moving forward. I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running in Detroit and beyond.”