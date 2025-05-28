Arrow McLaren 2025 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Race Preview

Streets of Detroit

Race date: Sunday, June 1

Round: 7/17

Total laps: 100

Total race distance: 164.50 mi/264.78 km

Length: 1.645 mi/2.65 km

Number of turns: 9

Session start times:

Practice 1: Friday, 3:05 p.m. – 4:25 p.m. ET on FS2

Friday, 3:05 p.m. – 4:25 p.m. ET on FS2 Practice 2: Saturday, 9:05 a.m. – 10:05 a.m. ET on FS1

Saturday, 9:05 a.m. – 10:05 a.m. ET on FS1 Qualifying: Saturday, 12:20 p.m. – 1:50 p.m. ET on FS1

Saturday, 12:20 p.m. – 1:50 p.m. ET on FS1 Warm-up: Sunday, 9:32 a.m. – 9:57 a.m. ET on FS1

Sunday, 9:32 a.m. – 9:57 a.m. ET on FS1 Green flag: Sunday, 12:47 p.m. ET on FOX

TUNE IN: Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship position: 2nd, 194 points

Average starting position: 8.6

Average finishing position: 6.2

Best starting position: P1, The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix

Best finishing position: P2, Sonsio Grand Prix

Career at Streets of Detroit:

Total starts: 2

Best starting position: P10, 2023

Best finishing position: P7, 2024

“The Indy 500 is always a big one. While we fell short, there were some positives to take away. There is plenty of racing in front of us, and the focus is now on winning races and fighting for the championship. We’re going to do everything we can to put ourselves in a position to score big starting this weekend in Detroit. We’d love nothing more than to put a Chevrolet on the top step here in their backyard.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship position: 19th, 82 points

Average starting position: 14.3

Average finishing position: 16.5

Best starting position: P6, Children’s of Alabama INDYCAR Grand Prix

Best finishing position: P9, Children’s of Alabama INDYCAR Grand Prix

“I learned so much throughout the Month of May and being part of my first Indianapolis 500 was an incredible experience. Of course, I’m disappointed with how the final lap ended, but we had a productive race. Now, the focus shifts towards continuing to build from here and putting everything together to fight at the front consistently. The team found some pace here last year, so hopefully that continues and we can contend from the get-go.”

Championship position: 3rd, 181 points

Average starting position: 8

Average finishing position: 6.5

Best starting position: P2, The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix

Best finishing position: P2, Children’s of Alabama INDYCAR Grand Prix

Career at Streets of Detroit:

Total starts: 2

Best starting position: P11, 2024

Best finishing position: P11, 2024

“We’ve been quite consistent this year, and sitting third in the championship shows we’re in a good place. But our goal is to fight for wins, and we’re focused on exactly that at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. There’s plenty of racing ahead, and I’m excited for what it may bring for the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren crew.”