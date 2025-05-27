Rising country music star Chase Wright will perform the national anthem and a free post-race concert at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 on June 15. Photo by Rachel Deeb.

CHASE WRIGHT TO SING NATIONAL ANTHEM AND PERFORM FREE POST-RACE CONCERT AT BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500 TO HONOR FIRST RESPONDERS

MADISON, Ill. (May 27, 2025) – Rising country music star Chase Wright is paying tribute to St. Louis area first responders and relief workers by performing a free concert following the ninth annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, June 15. Wright was originally scheduled to perform the national anthem prior to the event but offered the free performance following last week’s tornado that affected the region.

The Indiana native has released two albums that feature energetic songs with a mix of traditional and modern sounds that will be on display during his post-race performance. Wright’s path into the country music scene is not the typical one—he picked up a guitar for the first time during his freshman year at DePauw University and graduated with a degree in economics before deciding to move to Nashville to pursue music full-time.

That leap paid off. With two albums under his belt—his 2021 debut Intertwined and 2024’s LETTING GO—Wright’s music has been streamed over 320 million times, and the number continues to grow. His latest single, “Country Side,” is out now on all major streaming platforms, showcasing his continued evolution as an artist with his signature blend of relatable lyrics and heartfelt storytelling.

Named one of Spotify’s Hot Country Artists to Watch, Chase Wright has built a reputation for connecting deeply with fans through music that feels both personal and universal.

World Wide Technology Raceway continues its tradition of hosting a first responder tribute parade prior to each INDYCAR event, and Wright’s post-race performance will conclude a weekend of racing and music that also features Soul Asylum, Cracker, and Sponge. Expect crowd favorites like “Hurt No More,” “Wish You’d Miss Me,” and “Why Should We,” along with new music from this exciting young voice in the Country genre.