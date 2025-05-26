Veekay Moves From P31 to P6 before Pit Road Incident Ends His Day

Rinus VeeKay Moves From 31st to P6 Before Incident Coming To Pit Road Ends His Day

Indianapolis, Indiana (Sunday, May 25, 2025) – Dale Coyne Racing’s Rinus VeeKay (No. 18 askROI Honda) climbed through the field and into the top 10 before spinning out while entering pit road for his third scheduled pit stop of the day, ending what had been a promising start.

Rinus VeeKay – No. 18 askROI, Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Starting the race in P31, VeeKay opted to take minimal risk in the early portion of the race.

He made his first stop during the early yellow on Lap 7, taking fuel only.

During the Lap 19 caution, the Dale Coyne Racing team chose to stay out, relying on the fuel added during Lap 7 to take a chance at gaining track position.

The calculated risk paid off, as VeeKay found himself in P6 and showing strong pace heading into his second stop on Lap 45 his first pit stop involving a tire change.

On the cusp of the lead lap after his stop, VeeKay kept his focus and emerged in P11 after the pit cycle was completed.

He worked his way up to a high of P3 before coming in for his third scheduled stop of the day on Lap 81.

While entering pit lane, the car spun and made contact with the wall thankfully away from any crew members preparing to service cars. However Veekay’s day sadly came to an end.”



Post race Quote“I pitted for tires and fuel as planned for our strategy. I had already made a pit stop at speed earlier in the race without any issues, and I approached this one (Lap 81) the same way. As I was entering pit lane, I was doing about 120 MPH and suddenly had no response from the brakes. At that point, I was trying to hit the brakes as hard as possible. I locked up the left rear, and the car came around on me.I feel so bad for the No. 18 crew, askROI, and the entire Dale Coyne Racing team. It’s such a bummer we were doing really well, moving forward, and finally able to race. It’s really unfortunate, and I’m not totally sure if there was anything I could have done to anticipate it.”

Up Next – 2025 CHEVROLET DETROIT GRAND PRIX PRESENTED BY LEAR (May 30 – June 1, 2025)