RACE QUOTES – Indianapolis 500

ED CARPENTER, No. 33 Splenda Stevia Chevrolet, Finished 18th: “Kind of a bummer of a day in the end, but despite the result we actually had a very good car. There was a period of the race where it looked like our strategy was going to come to us, but in the end we had a stall that made it a moot point. There was an issue all day selecting first gear during our stops, other than that the day was shaping up nicely. I’m happy Christian (Rasmussen) had a solid result, but at the end of the day we come here to win, and we now wait another year to try again!”