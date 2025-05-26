RACE QUOTES – Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS 500 RACE QUOTES
RACE RESULTS
8th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 20 Splenda Chevrolet 18th: ED CARPENTER No. 33 Splenda Stevia Chevrolet 31st: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Java House Chevrolet
NEXT RACE: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, June 1 (FOX, 12:30 p.m. ET)
ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET
RACE RESULTS:
START: 12th
FINISH: 31st
STATUS: Mechanical
LAPS COMPLETED: 73/200
ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, Finished 31st: “Thankfully, Mike (Miller), my fueler, is OK. It started with a situation with the gearbox. A fire is always a terrible situation and it’s so disappointing. That was such a phenomenal racecar. Tim (Broyles) and the team made a great decision to stay out there when that first split happened with the strategy and everything we were doing on the No. 20 Java House stand was awesome. That’s what’s so painful about this day is you have got to have so many things go right. It’s just disappointing because it’s another opportunity gone.”
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA CHEVROLET
RACE RESULTS:
START: 18th
FINISH: 8th
STATUS: Running
LAPS COMPLETED: 200/200
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet, Finished 8th: “What a messy race that was – rain, crashes and everything in between. We came out of it with my best INDYCAR finish yet in eighth. It was a messy month, but we had a good race car and that showed. We will take this momentum with us to Detroit, where we were quick last year.”
ED CARPENTER, NO. 33 SPLENDA STEVIA CHEVROLET
RACE RESULTS:
START: 14th
FINISH: 18th
STATUS: Running
LAPS COMPLETED: 199/200
ED CARPENTER, No. 33 Splenda Stevia Chevrolet, Finished 18th: “Kind of a bummer of a day in the end, but despite the result we actually had a very good car. There was a period of the race where it looked like our strategy was going to come to us, but in the end we had a stall that made it a moot point. There was an issue all day selecting first gear during our stops, other than that the day was shaping up nicely. I’m happy Christian (Rasmussen) had a solid result, but at the end of the day we come here to win, and we now wait another year to try again!”