INDYCAR Announces Indianapolis 500 Post-Race Technical Violations and Penalties

INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, May 26, 2025) – INDYCAR has announced post-race technical inspection penalties for the entries of No. 27 and 28 of Andretti Global and No. 90 of PREMA Racing following Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

During post-race inspection of car Nos. 27 and 28, INDYCAR discovered modifications to the Dallara-supplied Energy Management System (EMS) covers and cover-to-A-arm mounting points with unapproved spacers and parts. According to the INDYCAR rulebook, EMS covers must be used as supplied. Additionally, these modifications provided the capability of enhanced aerodynamic efficiency to both cars.

Andretti Global was in violation of:

Rule 9.3.1. Improper Conduct – Any member attempting to or engaging in unsportsmanlike conduct, unsafe conduct, or conduct detrimental to racing; INDYCAR; and/or to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, whether during an Event or on/off the Track, may be subject to any or all penalties.

Rule 14.1.2. Questions to be submitted and will be answered via IRIS. Modifications must be approved seven (7) days prior to the date of intended use.

Rule 14.1.3. All parts provided by an Approved Supplier must be used as supplied without modification unless otherwise approved by INDYCAR and stated in these Rules or in update bulletins.

During INDYCAR’s routine inspection of the front wing assembly of PREMA Racing entry No. 90, the car failed to meet the minimum endplate height and location specification.

PREMA Racing was in violation of:

Rule 9.3.1. Improper Conduct – Any member attempting to or engaging in unsportsmanlike conduct, unsafe conduct, or conduct detrimental to racing; INDYCAR; and/or to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, whether during an Event or on/off the Track, may be subject to any or all penalties.

Rule 14.7.6.8. Front wing must adhere to the following Technical Inspection dimensions: Failure of the left side minimum endplate height

Rule 14.7.6.4., which requires endplates, wing flaps and mainplanes remain in the designed location.

All three cars (Nos. 27, 28 and 90) have been re-ordered to the rear of the field in order of their placement in the unofficial results. Prize money and championship race points earned are commensurate to the final and official finishing positions. Additionally, each car receives a $100,000 fine and the team/competition managers for the three entries have been placed on a one-race suspension to be served at the next NTT INDYCAR SERIES event at the Streets of Detroit.

Updated results of the 2025 Indianapolis 500 can be found here.

Members may contest the imposition of the penalties detailed in the review and appeal procedures of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES rulebook.