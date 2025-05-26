CHEVROLET INDYCAR AT THE INDIANAPOLIS 500: CARB DAY RECAP

CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

INDIANAPOLIS 500

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA

TEAM CHEVY INDIANAPOLIS 500 RACE REPORT

SUNDAY, MAY 25, 2025

Chevrolet INDYCAR At The Indianapolis 500 – Race Report

Team Chevy Places Six In Top Ten

David Malukas, No. 4 Clarience Technologies AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet, led Team Chevy with a third place finish in the 109 th running of the Indianapolis 500 Was best finish of 2025 season, and career-best at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Malukas

Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, finished fourth to give Chevrolet two of the top-four drivers in the final order Moves O'Ward to second in the point standings

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 Homes For Our Troops AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet, continued his streak of top-10 finishes in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing with a strong seventh place finish-his seventh top-10 in seven Indy 500 starts

Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Splenda Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet, Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet and Conor Daly, No. 76 Jucos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet finished eighth, ninth and 10 th respectively to give Chevrolet six of top-10 finishers

Kyle Larson, in is second attempt at completing the Double-racing the Indianapolis 500 and Coca Cola 600-was moving up through the field piloting the No. 17 Hendrickcars.com Arrow McLaren Chevrolet when an on-track incident ended his quest on lap 91

Pole-winner Robert Shwartzman, No. 83 PREMA Racing Chevrolet, was running a strong, consistent race running in the top-10, having a setback on pit lane then rebounding to 13 th place when the rookie suffered a brake related pit lane incident that ended his race on lap 87

Ryan Hunter-Reay, 2014 Indianapolis 500 winner, led a Chevrolet-high 48 laps when a fuel issue ended his strong run on lap 171

Josef Newgarden’s quest for three consecutive Indianapolis 500 wins ended with a fueling issue with the No. 2 Shell V-Power NiTRO+ Team Penske Chevrolet ended his day on lap 135

109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge Race Results

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING 109th RUNNING OF THE INDIANAPOLIS 500 (QUOTES)

David Malukas, No. 4 Clarience Technologies Chevrolet (started 7th, led 2 laps and finished 3rd):

“We keep the record alive (top 10 finish in every Indy 500 he started). Honestly, the crew did an amazing job. They got the sidepod bolted back on the car during a green flag stop, which was, I mean, damn impressive. I mean, we needed it on. So 120 laps of it flapping in the wind wasn’t great. But the last stop, we had an issue and we just lost some time, it kind of pulled us outside of the top five. Nothing we can do from there. Crew did a great job. I mean, strategy was great. It gave us kind of what we deserved. It would be nice to come back here in a year and just have a perfectly clean month. (Have you ever had a perfectly clean month?) 2023 Perfect.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet (started 3rd, led 2 laps and finished 4th):

“My race had a lot of up and downs. The restarts were chaotic. We were two or three cars too far back. We gained four or five spots in the last pitstop sequence. I think we were one pitstop sequence short or a restart could have given us an opportunity. All green like that, everybody you could see, was stuck. It’s a strong points day for us. We’ve just about got every single spot in the top five here, except a win.”

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 Homes For Our Troops Chevrolet (started 15th and finished 7th):

“Woke up this morning wanting to win it. I told the guys, let’s go win this. Disappointed in myself that I could’t get it done for us. But I will take what the day gave me. I had some fantastic restarts and some good passes. Dealt with a little more adversity than I anticipated. Here we are…another top-10. Slowly pushing my record down the line.

“We had a mega start. Good strategy, good pit stops, good everything. I could kind of see it coming to us late in the race. Just trying to stay smart and clean. Had that last green flag stop, we were racing just outside the top-five. We would have needed that last lap caution to happen about 10 laps earlier, that would have given us a shot to win, but congratulations to Alex Palou. Man, I’ve never seen anything like this. Man it’s wild.”

Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Splenda ECR Chevrolet (started 18th, led 8 laps and finished 8th):

“What a messy race that was – rain, crashes and everything in between. We came out of it with my best INDYCAR finish yet in eighth. It was a messy month, but we had a good race car and that showed. We will take this momentum with us to Detroit, where we were quick last year.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet (started 8th and finished 9th):

“I wouldn’t say I’m disappointed, but I wouldn’t say I’m happy. I am disappointed not getting a better result, but at the end of the day, we need to remember the car came back in one piece. We lost one position from where we started. I don’t think we had the pace today to fight for a win even if we were in the position. A little disappointed with that, but at the end of the day we were in the top ten. We’re staying steady. We’ve only finished in the top ten this year, except the Indy GP. We’re building a great campaign for the championship. I think at this point we need to focus on finishing second in the championship and we have a good chance to do so.”

Conor Daly, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet (started 11th, led 13 laps and finished 10th):

“The car was just evil the last two sets of tires. I have no idea what happened. We didn’t really make many changes. It completely fell off a cliff and I was hanging on for dear life; literally crashing every turn. The team did great. The car was so fast at the beginning and it’s exactly what I needed and then something happened. We have to look into it. This car was so good and then all of a sudden it fell off a whole lot. Still proud of our efforts and the team did a great job on pit stops.”

Callum Ilott, No, 90 PREMA Racing Chevrolet (started 21st and finished 12th):

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet (started 24th and finished 16th):

“Terrible end to what should have been a good day. We made our way forward every stint like we planned on, and nobody on the team made any mistakes, except for me on the last lap. I’m very disappointed and upset with myself, and want to make it right in Detroit next week.”

Ed Carpenter, No. 33 ECR Splenda Stevia Chevrolet (started 14th and finished 18th):

“Kind of a bummer of a day in the end, but despite the result we actually had a very good car. There was a period of the race where it looked like our strategy was going to come to us, but in the end we had a stall that made it a moot point. There was an issue all day selecting first gear during our stops, other than that the day was shaping up nicely. I’m happy Christian (Rasmussen) had a solid result, but at the end of the day we come here to win, and we now wait another year to try again!”

Will Power, No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet (started 33rd and finished 19th):

Jack Harvey, No. 24 DRR CUSICK INVST (started 26th, led 3 laps and finished 22nd):

“Overall, at the end of the day, we had a lot of positives. I think the strategy was looking good until it wasn’t, as we wanted a few more yellow laps. That’s the roll of the dice you play here sometimes. Being where we started (26th), you have to roll the dice with different strategies. I couldn’t slow down enough with the braking, and I had to drive through the pits. That’s on me. I just feel with this team that we can win it here. It would be great to come back and do it for a second time with the team. We know each other well now, but that isn’t my decision right now. It was a promising month, and I’d love to come back with the DRR/Cusick team for the 110th running of the Indy 500.”

Ryan Hunter-Reay, No.23 DRR CUSICK WEDBUSH SECURITIES (started 25th, led 48 laps, and finished 24th):

“I’m just heartbroken. We had a chance to win this race today. And with a car that hadn’t run a competitive lap before the race started. The DRR/Cusick crew did an amazing job to get the backup car ready for the race. And then to lead for 48 laps and be in position to win the 500 is pretty remarkable. It felt like the engine was starting to run out of fuel when I came through turn four for the pit stop. The final pit stop was good, and we were in the position we want with 31 laps remaining. But it felt like we were out of fuel and the engine stalled. I tried everything to keep it running. But I really don’t know what to say. The Wedbush crew got me in the right spot today with strategy. And the car came together well as we made adjustments during the race. It felt very good the second half of the race. I think we would have come out of the pits with two back markers between myself and (Alex) Palou, and in the proper position to win the race. It’s just a heartbreaking scenario today. It’s going to take a while to get over this one.”

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Shell V-Power NiTRO+ Team Penske Chevrolet (started 32nd and finished 25th):

“It’s tough to not have a shot here at the end. It’s a team sport. It takes everything to win here. I’m still immensely grateful to run at Indianapolis. As tough as it is to take, I still feel grateful to be out here today. I just wish we had a chance to fight for it. We didn’t get to see what we had there. We were slowly working forward. Thank you to our partners and our whole team. It’s a big effort and a shame to not be there in the fight.”

Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet (started 17th and finished 26th):

“Looking at it in my head, I don’t see a way to get out of it. When Kyle started losing it, I was checking up and once he spun I was trying to get around the outside, but there was just no grip. Cold track, cold tires, it was tough conditions. These cars are much more difficult to drive this year. I wish we could do something different. That’s not the way I wanted it to end. They did sweep the high line, but not far up. It’s frustrating.”

Kyle Larson, No. 17 HendrickCars.com Arrow McLaren Chevrolet (started 19th and finished 27th):

“It was a bit crazy there on start, and I got tight behind Takuma. I was really close to him and I think as I got a shade left of him (sees replay). I got loose and got all over the place and spun. I just hate that I just got a little too eager on the restart and caused that crash and hate it for anyone that got caught up in it. Bummed out. Try to get over this quickly and get to Charlotte. Forget about and try to win the next one.”

Robert Shwartzman, No. 83 PREMA Racing Chevrolet (started 1st, led 8 laps and finished 29th):

“I think I had a pretty decent start today and we were at the top. Then we had our first pit stop, where we had some issues and we were at the back. I tried to battle my way to the front and I think we were in P13. When it was yellow, it felt really strange – my brakes – already when I was in going slow coming in the pit lane I locked both front tires, which is not usually the case. I wasn’t sure if it was the brakes or if the tires were cold. I did not push, I tried to be very slow, but as soon as I touched my brakes both fronts locked and I just went straight into the guys. It was very scary when I braked I was just a passenger there were no brakes. We don’t know what happened with the car. We’ll have to have a look and see if there is any mechanical problem or if it was just cold tire. It was really sad because we did such a great work in qualifying, but as we know this the Indy 500 and in the race anything can happen. I saw already a lot of strong drivers are out of the race or behind.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Java House ECR Chevrolet (started 12th, led 14 laps and finished 31st):

“It’s always a terrible situation. It’s so disappointing. It was such a phenomenal race car. The team made a great decision to stay out there, when that first split happened with strategy. Everything we were doing on the No. 20 stand was awesome. That’s what is so painful about this place. You have to have so many things go right. That’s what is so disappointing, it’s another opportunity gone. That’s the way that it goes. All I know is that the gearbox was starting to go. All I know is that it was a gearbox issue.”

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Pennzoil Team Penske Chevrolet (started 10th and finished 33rd):

“I don’t know. I have no idea. I just lost control of the car. It just came out of nowhere. I’ve never had that. I just lost rear grip. I’m sorry for my family, my friends, my partners, my sponsor, and my team. It’s definitely the worst day of my life.”