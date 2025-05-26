Alex Palou Wins 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Chip Ganassi Racing Scores Sixth Victory in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing

Results: P1 Palou, P23 Dixon, P28 Simpson

INDIANAPOLIS (May 25, 2025) – Alex Palou has won the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Palou led the final 14 laps, holding off the No. 28 of Marcus Ericsson, earning the first win for the driver of the No. 10 DHL Honda team at The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

With this win, Palou expanded his championship lead to 115 points. With five wins in six races, it is the best start to an INDYCAR season since 1964 when A.J. Foyt swept the first seven races, winning both the Indianapolis 500 and series championship.

This win marks Chip Ganassi Racing’s sixth Indianapolis 500 victory, following Juan Pablo Montoya (2000), Scott Dixon (2008), Dario Franchitti (2010, 2012), and Marcus Ericsson (2022).

Scott Dixon finished 23rd in the No. 9 PNC Bank Honda after a brake issue required repairs during the race. The No. 8 Journie Rewards Honda driven by Kyffin Simpson finished 28th after being involved in an incident on lap 91.



Notes of Interest:

Team Strengthens its Place in History: With six Indianapolis 500 victories, Chip Ganassi Racing ties Andretti Global for the second-most team wins in the race.

Chip Ganassi

”It’s certainly my new favorite race, my new favorite win. This is a big, big thing. The Indianapolis 500 is a big damn race. He will always be known now as an Indianapolis 500 winner Alex Palou. It’s that simple. Like he said last week, if he was to go through his whole career and not win here at Indianapolis, it wouldn’t be a complete career. I don’t want to say his career is complete now; he’s got a lot in him yet. He’s just an incredible driver. What can you say. Look at the last five, six races we’ve had. It’s just incredible. He’s on a roll.”

Alex Palou

No. 10 DHL Honda

“I cannot believe it. What an amazing day for the No. 10 DHL Honda. What an amazing race. I cannot believe it… It’s amazing to win this race. This race means so much for me, for my family, for the INDYCAR community, to our fans, and I would say motorsports in general. To be an Indianapolis 500 champion, it’s amazing.”

Scott Dixon

No. 9 PNC Bank Honda

“I really don’t know what happened there. The left rear break overheated, almost instantly. I didn’t do anything crazy on the warm-up, but it caught fire and just disintegrated. Rough day, I couldn’t do anything about it. We tried to fix it continuously, and the No. 9 PNC Bank Honda had really good speed. All in all, congrats to the team. That’s a huge start to the season for Alex and his first 500, so well done to them.”