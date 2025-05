TSO Photos – Dave Bulebush Good morning from race day at the 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge! Team effort today across TSO with Dan Layton back at the wheel behind the keyboard on-site, Dave Bulebush’s photos (a handful this morning above), Patrick off to TV land (but still captured this morning’s fireworks video here…



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here