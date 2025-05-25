DRR/CUSICK CREW BUILDS HUNTER-REAY’S NO. 23 WEDBUSH CHEVY FOR SUNDAY, CARB DAY FIRE DAMAGE FORCES TEAM TO BACKUP CAR, RUNS INSTALL LAPS 

Hunter-Reay’s First IndyCar Serves as a Father’s Day Present on Legends Day at IMS

SPEEDWAY, IN (May 25, 2025) – A long night and day was instore for the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports crew Friday and Saturday after the No. 23 WEDBUSH Chevrolet caught fire in Carb Day practice, forcing the team to switch to the backup for Sunday’s 109th running of the Indianapolis 500.

At 12:20 p.m. Friday, driver Ryan Hunter-Reay was forced to jump from his IndyCar when fluid and smoke entered the cockpit and flames were coming from the back of his machine. The 2014 Indy 500 champion was uninjured, but the race car’s tub was deemed unrepairable for Sunday’s 200-lap Classic at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

After an evaluation by the Dallara engineers, the No. 23 car had lost layers of carbon fiber from the tub and was not repairable for the race. The DRR/Cusick team, utilizing both crews from the No. 23 and No. 24 INVST Chevy, worked around the clock to prepare the team’s backup chassis, a car that had previously run the 500-mile race.

“Once we determined the primary car was just not repairable, we quickly pulled our backup from the trailer behind the garage area,” said team owner Dennis Reinbold. “Both crews jumped into action and began the long process to get the backup car ready. Our backup car has been very good at the 500 in previous years, so I feel good about Ryan having a strong car for the race.”

Both DRR/Cusick crews worked until 1 a.m. in the Gasoline Alley garages and five team members worked all night in preparation for an 8:30 a.m. install laps for a systems check on Saturday. Hunter-Reay was able to make several laps at a slow speed around the famed two-and-a-half mile oval. Hunter-Reay will start in his original 25th position with DRR/Cusick teammate Jack Harvey set in the 26th spot when the green flag drops.

The No. 23 WEDBUSH crew then rechecked the car before a five-man team began wrapping the car for the identical paint scheme and decals.

“The graphics crew took about four to five hours wrapping the backup car and the team then replaced all of the sponsor decals,” said Chase Selman, DRR/Cusick team manager. “The decal placement takes another two hours.”

A solid 30-hour time frame was performed by the team for Hunter-Reay’s machine to be ready for Sunday’s “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

“Friday was a tough day because our WEDBUSH Chevy ran very well on Carb Day until the fire,” said Hunter-Reay. “But Saturday morning’s laps were good, and everything seemed in great shape for Sunday. To be honest, I didn’t sleep very well on Friday night after everything happened. But I’m now anxious for the race after the incredible work done by the DRR/Cusick crews. Thanks so much for their hard work.”

HUNTER-REAY FAMILY GIVES “DAD” A SPECIAL FATHER’S DAY GIFT ON SATURDAY

#23: Ryan Hunter-Reay, DRR-Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet reacts to his fatherÕs day gift, his first race-winning Champ Car, his American Spirit Reynard

While it was a hectic day for Hunter-Reay Saturday with rebuilt car, autograph session, public drivers meeting and Indy 500 Parade, the afternoon definitely put a smile on his face as the Hunter-Reay family – wife Beccy and sons Ryden, Rocsen and Rhodes – presented Ryan with his first IndyCar winning machine, the 2003 Surfers Paradise winning Reynard from American Spirit Racing.

#23: Ryan Hunter-Reay, DRR-Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet with his wife Beccy and family after seeing his fatherÕs day gift, his first race-winning Champ Car, his American Spirit Reynard

“So, I was told that Fox needed a photo with the family after my Chevy display appearance,” said Hunter-Reay, the 18-time IndyCar race winner. “And I had a tough night with no real sleep. So, I just wanted to get it over and get back for a nap in the afternoon. As we took the photos, I can see this car being lowered from the team’s transporter. Then the boys ran over and pulled off the cover. I was blown away. I had not seen that car since the winner’s circle at Surfer’s Paradise in 2003. It was my first IndyCar win. It is just an awesome gift and really made my day. Thanks to Beccy and the boys!”