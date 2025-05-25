CHEVROLET IN INDYCAR AT THE INDIANAPOLIS 500: CHEVROLET POWERED STARTING LINEUP

The ‘Greatest Spectacle In Racing’ features 18 Chevrolet-powered drivers, the most in over two decades, including Robert Shwartzman and Pato O’Ward, who have a clear view into Turn 1 after qualifying on the front row.

INDIANAPOLIS (May 16, 2025) – The 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 features several storylines as Team Chevy goes for their 14th win on the historical 2.5-mile ‘Brickyard.

Josef Newgarden in the No. 2 Shell V-Power NiTRO+ Team Penske Chevrolet chases history as he goes for a record third straight Indianapolis 500 win, but he will have to do it from 32nd on the grid.

Pato O’Ward, in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, is hungry for a win to kickstart a championship run after finishing second in two of the last three years.

Kyle Larson in the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Arrow McLaren Chevrolet is contesting a second straight ‘double,’ in a pair of Chevrolet-powered cars.

Scott McLaughlin in the No. 3 Pennzoil Team Penske Chevrolet was quick during practice but suffered a setback in the lead-up to the Fast 12 and will start on from the inside of the fourth row as he chases his first Indianapolis 500 win.

Rookie Robert Shwartzman in the No. 83 PREMA Racing Chevrolet is making his first oval start from the pole for newcomers PREMA Racing, hoping to finish all 500 miles and have a shot at the end to finish the Cinderella story wearing the slipper.

Television coverage for the 109th Indianapolis 500 in the U.S.A. will be available on FOX, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports app beginning with pre-race coverage at 10 a.m.(ET), with the green flag flying at 12:45 p.m. International viewers car find viewing options here. INDYCAR Radio Network begins coverage at 10 a.m. and can be found on SiriusXM 218 or one of many local INDYCAR Radio affiliates.

The 18 Chevrolet-powered starters in starting order are:

Robert Shwartzman – Starts: 1st

Car Name: No. 83 PREMA Racing Chevrolet

Team: PREMA Racing

Age: 25

Hometown: Tel Aviv, Isreal

Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis 500 starts: Rookie

Best Indianapolis 500 finish: Rookie

Best Indianapolis 500 start: Rookie

Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: Rookie

Combined Practice Rank: 31th

Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank:16th

Pato O’Ward – Starts: 3rd

Car Name: No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Team: Arrow McLaren

Age: 26

Hometown: Monterrey, Mexico

Residence: Monterrey, Mexico

Indianapolis 500 starts: 5

Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 2nd

Best Indianapolis 500 start: 5th

Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 93

Combined Practice Rank: 9th

Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 15th

David Malukas – Starts: 7th

Car Name: No. 4 Clarience Technologies Chevrolet

Team: A.J. Foyt Enterprises

Age: 23

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Residence: Chicago, Illinois

Indianapolis 500 starts: 2

Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 16th

Best Indianapolis 500 start: 13th

Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 0

Combined Practice Rank: 7th

Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 14th

Christian Lundgaard – Starts: 8th

Car Name: No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Team: Arrow McLaren

Age: 23

Hometown: Hedensted, Denmark

Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis 500 starts: 3

Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 13th

Best Indianapolis 500 start: 28th

Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 5

Combined Practice Rank: 32nd

Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 33rd

Scott McLaughlin – Starts: 10th

Car Name: No. 3 Pennzoil Team Penske Chevrolet

Team: Team Penske

Age: 31

Hometown: Christchurch, New Zealand

Residence: Charlotte, North Carolina

Indianapolis 500 starts: 4

Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 6th

Best Indianapolis 500 start: Pole (2024)

Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 66

Combined Practice Rank: 5th

Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 3rd

Conor Daly – Starts: 11th

Car Name: No. 76 AMPM Chevrolet

Team: Juncos Hollinger Racing

Age: 33

Hometown: Noblesville, Indiana

Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis 500 starts: 11

Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 6th

Best Indianapolis 500 start: 11th

Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 69

Combined Practice Rank: 6th

Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 9th

Alexander Rossi – Starts: 12th

Car Name: No. 20 ECR Java House Chevrolet

Team: Ed Carpenter Racing

Age: 33

Hometown: Nevada City, California

Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis 500 starts: 9

Best Indianapolis 500 finish: win (2016)

Best Indianapolis 500 start: 3rd

Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 93

Combined Practice Rank:12th

Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 7th

Ed Carpenter – Starts: 14th

Car Name: No. 33 ECR Spenda Stevia Chevrolet

Team: Ed Carpenter Racing

Age: 44

Hometown: Indianapolis, Indiana

Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis 500 starts: 21

Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 2nd

Best Indianapolis 500 start: pole (2013, 2014, 2018)

Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 149

Combined Practice Rank: 26th

Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 21st

Santino Ferrucci – Starts: 15th

Car Name: No. 14 Homes For Our Troops Chevrolet

Team: A.J. Foyt Enterprises

Age: 26

Hometown: Woodbury, Connecticut

Residence: Dallas, Texas

Indianapolis 500 starts: 6

Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 3rd

Best Indianapolis 500 start: 4th

Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 16

Combined Practice Rank: 34th

Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 28th

Sting Ray Robb – Starts: 17th

Car Name: No. 77 Goodheart Chevrolet

Team: Juncos Hollinger Racing

Age: 23

Hometown: Payette, Idaho

Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis 500 starts: 2

Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 16th

Best Indianapolis 500 start: 23rd

Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 23

Combined Practice Rank: 27th

Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 11th

Christian Rasmussen – Starts: 18th

Car Name: No. 21 ECR Splenda Chevrolet

Team: Ed Carpenter Racing

Age: 24

Hometown: Copenhagen, Denmark

Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis 500 starts: 1

Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 12th

Best Indianapolis 500 start: 24th

Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 0

Combined Practice Rank: 13th

Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 4th

Kyle Larson – Starts: 19th

Car Name: No. 17 HendrickCars.com Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Team: Arrow McLaren

Age: 32

Hometown: Elk Grove, California

Residence: Mooresville, North Carolina

Indianapolis 500 starts: 1

Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 18th

Best Indianapolis 500 start: 15th

Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 4

Combined Practice Rank: 18th

Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 29th

Callum Ilott – Starts: 21st

Car Name: No. 90 PREMA Racing Chevrolet

Team: PREMA Racing

Age: 26

Hometown: Cambridge, England

Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis 500 starts: 3

Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 11th

Best Indianapolis 500 start: 15th

Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 6

Combined Practice Rank: 33rd

Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 16th

Nolan Siegel – Starts: 24th

Car Name: No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Team: Arrow McLaren

Age: 20

Hometown: Palo Alto, California

Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis 500 starts: Rookie

Best Indianapolis 500 finish: Rookie

Best Indianapolis 500 start: Rookie

Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: Rookie

Combined Practice Rank: 25th

Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 24th

Ryan Hunter-Reay – Starts: 25th

Car Name: No.23 DRR CUSICK WEDBUSH SECURITIES Chevrolet

Team: Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

Age: 44

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Residence: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Indianapolis 500 starts: 16

Best Indianapolis 500 finish: win (2014)

Best Indianapolis 500 start: 3rd

Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 171

Combined Practice Rank: 19th

Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 26th

Jack Harvey – Starts: 26th

Car Name: No.24 DRR CUSICK INVST Chevrolet

Team: Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

Age: 32

Hometown: Bassingham, England

Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis 500 starts: 7

Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 9th

Best Indianapolis 500 start: 20th

Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 0

Combined Practice Rank: 11th

Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 27th

Josef Newgarden – Starts: 32nd

Car Name: No. 2 Shell V-Power NiTRO+ Team Penske Chevrolet

Team: Team Penske

Age: 34

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Residence: Nashville, Tennessee

Indianapolis 500 starts: 13

Best Indianapolis 500 finish: Win (2023, 2024)

Best Indianapolis 500 start: 2nd

Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 69

Combined Practice Rank: 3rd

Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 2nd

Will Power – Starts: 33rd