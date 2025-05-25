CHEVROLET IN INDYCAR AT THE INDIANAPOLIS 500: CHEVROLET POWERED STARTING LINEUP

The ‘Greatest Spectacle In Racing’ features 18 Chevrolet-powered drivers, the most in over two decades, including Robert Shwartzman and Pato O’Ward, who have a clear view into Turn 1 after qualifying on the front row.
INDIANAPOLIS (May 16, 2025) – The 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 features several storylines as Team Chevy goes for their 14th win on the historical 2.5-mile ‘Brickyard.
- Josef Newgarden in the No. 2 Shell V-Power NiTRO+ Team Penske Chevrolet chases history as he goes for a record third straight Indianapolis 500 win, but he will have to do it from 32nd on the grid.
- Pato O’Ward, in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, is hungry for a win to kickstart a championship run after finishing second in two of the last three years.
- Kyle Larson in the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Arrow McLaren Chevrolet is contesting a second straight ‘double,’ in a pair of Chevrolet-powered cars.
- Scott McLaughlin in the No. 3 Pennzoil Team Penske Chevrolet was quick during practice but suffered a setback in the lead-up to the Fast 12 and will start on from the inside of the fourth row as he chases his first Indianapolis 500 win.
- Rookie Robert Shwartzman in the No. 83 PREMA Racing Chevrolet is making his first oval start from the pole for newcomers PREMA Racing, hoping to finish all 500 miles and have a shot at the end to finish the Cinderella story wearing the slipper.
Television coverage for the 109th Indianapolis 500 in the U.S.A. will be available on FOX, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports app beginning with pre-race coverage at 10 a.m.(ET), with the green flag flying at 12:45 p.m. International viewers car find viewing options here. INDYCAR Radio Network begins coverage at 10 a.m. and can be found on SiriusXM 218 or one of many local INDYCAR Radio affiliates.
The 18 Chevrolet-powered starters in starting order are:
Robert Shwartzman – Starts: 1st
- Car Name: No. 83 PREMA Racing Chevrolet
- Team: PREMA Racing
- Age: 25
- Hometown: Tel Aviv, Isreal
- Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indianapolis 500 starts: Rookie
- Best Indianapolis 500 finish: Rookie
- Best Indianapolis 500 start: Rookie
- Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: Rookie
- Combined Practice Rank: 31th
- Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank:16th
Pato O’Ward – Starts: 3rd
- Car Name: No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
- Team: Arrow McLaren
- Age: 26
- Hometown: Monterrey, Mexico
- Residence: Monterrey, Mexico
- Indianapolis 500 starts: 5
- Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 2nd
- Best Indianapolis 500 start: 5th
- Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 93
- Combined Practice Rank: 9th
- Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 15th
David Malukas – Starts: 7th
- Car Name: No. 4 Clarience Technologies Chevrolet
- Team: A.J. Foyt Enterprises
- Age: 23
- Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
- Residence: Chicago, Illinois
- Indianapolis 500 starts: 2
- Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 16th
- Best Indianapolis 500 start: 13th
- Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 0
- Combined Practice Rank: 7th
- Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 14th
Christian Lundgaard – Starts: 8th
- Car Name: No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
- Team: Arrow McLaren
- Age: 23
- Hometown: Hedensted, Denmark
- Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indianapolis 500 starts: 3
- Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 13th
- Best Indianapolis 500 start: 28th
- Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 5
- Combined Practice Rank: 32nd
- Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 33rd
Scott McLaughlin – Starts: 10th
- Car Name: No. 3 Pennzoil Team Penske Chevrolet
- Team: Team Penske
- Age: 31
- Hometown: Christchurch, New Zealand
- Residence: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Indianapolis 500 starts: 4
- Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 6th
- Best Indianapolis 500 start: Pole (2024)
- Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 66
- Combined Practice Rank: 5th
- Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 3rd
Conor Daly – Starts: 11th
- Car Name: No. 76 AMPM Chevrolet
- Team: Juncos Hollinger Racing
- Age: 33
- Hometown: Noblesville, Indiana
- Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indianapolis 500 starts: 11
- Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 6th
- Best Indianapolis 500 start: 11th
- Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 69
- Combined Practice Rank: 6th
- Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 9th
Alexander Rossi – Starts: 12th
- Car Name: No. 20 ECR Java House Chevrolet
- Team: Ed Carpenter Racing
- Age: 33
- Hometown: Nevada City, California
- Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indianapolis 500 starts: 9
- Best Indianapolis 500 finish: win (2016)
- Best Indianapolis 500 start: 3rd
- Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 93
- Combined Practice Rank:12th
- Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 7th
Ed Carpenter – Starts: 14th
- Car Name: No. 33 ECR Spenda Stevia Chevrolet
- Team: Ed Carpenter Racing
- Age: 44
- Hometown: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indianapolis 500 starts: 21
- Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 2nd
- Best Indianapolis 500 start: pole (2013, 2014, 2018)
- Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 149
- Combined Practice Rank: 26th
- Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 21st
Santino Ferrucci – Starts: 15th
- Car Name: No. 14 Homes For Our Troops Chevrolet
- Team: A.J. Foyt Enterprises
- Age: 26
- Hometown: Woodbury, Connecticut
- Residence: Dallas, Texas
- Indianapolis 500 starts: 6
- Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 3rd
- Best Indianapolis 500 start: 4th
- Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 16
- Combined Practice Rank: 34th
- Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 28th
Sting Ray Robb – Starts: 17th
- Car Name: No. 77 Goodheart Chevrolet
- Team: Juncos Hollinger Racing
- Age: 23
- Hometown: Payette, Idaho
- Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indianapolis 500 starts: 2
- Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 16th
- Best Indianapolis 500 start: 23rd
- Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 23
- Combined Practice Rank: 27th
- Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 11th
Christian Rasmussen – Starts: 18th
- Car Name: No. 21 ECR Splenda Chevrolet
- Team: Ed Carpenter Racing
- Age: 24
- Hometown: Copenhagen, Denmark
- Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indianapolis 500 starts: 1
- Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 12th
- Best Indianapolis 500 start: 24th
- Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 0
- Combined Practice Rank: 13th
- Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 4th
Kyle Larson – Starts: 19th
- Car Name: No. 17 HendrickCars.com Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
- Team: Arrow McLaren
- Age: 32
- Hometown: Elk Grove, California
- Residence: Mooresville, North Carolina
- Indianapolis 500 starts: 1
- Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 18th
- Best Indianapolis 500 start: 15th
- Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 4
- Combined Practice Rank: 18th
- Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 29th
Callum Ilott – Starts: 21st
- Car Name: No. 90 PREMA Racing Chevrolet
- Team: PREMA Racing
- Age: 26
- Hometown: Cambridge, England
- Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indianapolis 500 starts: 3
- Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 11th
- Best Indianapolis 500 start: 15th
- Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 6
- Combined Practice Rank: 33rd
- Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 16th
Nolan Siegel – Starts: 24th
- Car Name: No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
- Team: Arrow McLaren
- Age: 20
- Hometown: Palo Alto, California
- Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indianapolis 500 starts: Rookie
- Best Indianapolis 500 finish: Rookie
- Best Indianapolis 500 start: Rookie
- Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: Rookie
- Combined Practice Rank: 25th
- Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 24th
Ryan Hunter-Reay – Starts: 25th
- Car Name: No.23 DRR CUSICK WEDBUSH SECURITIES Chevrolet
- Team: Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
- Age: 44
- Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Residence: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Indianapolis 500 starts: 16
- Best Indianapolis 500 finish: win (2014)
- Best Indianapolis 500 start: 3rd
- Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 171
- Combined Practice Rank: 19th
- Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 26th
Jack Harvey – Starts: 26th
- Car Name: No.24 DRR CUSICK INVST Chevrolet
- Team: Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
- Age: 32
- Hometown: Bassingham, England
- Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indianapolis 500 starts: 7
- Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 9th
- Best Indianapolis 500 start: 20th
- Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 0
- Combined Practice Rank: 11th
- Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 27th
Josef Newgarden – Starts: 32nd
- Car Name: No. 2 Shell V-Power NiTRO+ Team Penske Chevrolet
- Team: Team Penske
- Age: 34
- Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee
- Residence: Nashville, Tennessee
- Indianapolis 500 starts: 13
- Best Indianapolis 500 finish: Win (2023, 2024)
- Best Indianapolis 500 start: 2nd
- Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 69
- Combined Practice Rank: 3rd
- Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 2nd
Will Power – Starts: 33rd
- Car Name: No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet
- Team: Team Penske
- Age: 44
- Hometown: Toowoomba, Australia
- Residence: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Indianapolis 500 starts: 17
- Best Indianapolis 500 finish: Win (2018)
- Best Indianapolis 500 start: 2nd
- Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 145
- Combined Practice Rank: 2nd
- Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 8th