Tomorrow at the Track: Sunday, May 25

INDIANAPOLIS (Saturday, May 24, 2025) – Information about 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge Race Day track activity Sunday, May 25 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

SCHEDULE (All times local):

5 a.m.-1 p.m.: Tickets and Credentials Office Open

6 a.m.-4 p.m.: Public Gates Open

6 a.m.: Cannon Blast & Pyrotechnics

7 a.m.: Coors Light Snake Pit Gates Open

8 a.m.: Oliver Heldens Begins – Coors Light Snake Pit

8:55 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March to the Bricks Begins

9 a.m.: DJ Slater Hogan Begins on Pagoda 3

9:05 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy Reaches Checkpoint 2 – Pagoda Plaza

9:10 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy Reaches Checkpoint 3 – IMS Midway

9:15 a.m.: Kayzo Begins – Coors Light Snake Pit

9:20 a.m.: All Cars in Pit Lane, Engine Warm Up #1 Begins

9:38 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy Reaches Checkpoint 4 – Band Gate

10:10 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy Arrives at Yard of Bricks

10:26 a.m.: “On The Banks Of The Wabash” – Purdue University Band

10:30 a.m.: Sammy Virji Begins – Coors Light Snake Pit

10:37 a.m.: Green Flag Lap Rolls Out

10:40 a.m.: Indy 500 Winners Lap

10:44 a.m.: Honorary Starter Receives Green Flag from IUH Patient – Trackside Stage

10:54 a.m.: Historic Cars Lap

10:55 a.m.: All Cars on The Grid

11:22 a.m.: Team USA Salute – Victory Podium

11:25 a.m.: Chevrolet Military Appreciation Lap

11:47 a.m.: Driver Introductions Begin

12:10 p.m.: U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team Begins Descent

12:10 p.m.: “America the Beautiful” by Ephraim Owens – Victory Podium

12:18 p.m.: Invocation by Archbishop Charles Thompson – Trackside Stage

12:19 p.m.: Rifle Volley and “Taps”– Victory Podium

12:21 p.m.: “God Bless America” by Arturo Chacón-Cruz – South Stage

12:24 p.m.: National Anthem by Natalie Grant

12:26 p.m.: Flyover – F-16 Jets of the 114th Fighter Wing

12:31 p.m.: “Drivers to Your Cars” – Grand Marshal

12:38 p.m.: “Back Home Again in Indiana” by Jim Cornelison

12:39 p.m.: “Drivers Start Your Engines” – Roger Penske, Victory Podium

12:46 p.m.: Green Flag, 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. Honorary Starter is Casey Irsay Foyt.

12:50 p.m.: Illenium Begins – Coors Light Snake Pit

2:25 p.m.: Two Friends Begins – Coors Light Snake Pit

TICKETS: Reserved seats are SOLD OUT. $60 for General Admission only, no grandstand access and no Snake Pit entry. Kids 15 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a General Admission adult ticketholder. All Coors Light Snake Pit attendees must also hold a valid Indianapolis 500 Race Day ticket. Fans will not be admitted to the track with just the Coors Light Snake Pit wristband. All Coors Light Snake Pit attendees must be at least 18 years old. Snake Pit General Admission wristbands will be sold on site for $85 each and Snake Pit VIP wristbands sold on site for $230 each, while supplies last.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN (6 a.m.-4 p.m.): Gate 1, Gate 1B.1, Gate 1C, Gate 2, Gate 3, Gate 4, Gate 5 North, Gate 5B, Gate 6 North, Gate 6 South, Gate 6B, Gate 7 South, Gate 7 Vehicle, Gate 7 North, Gate 9, Gate 9A, Gate 10, Gate 10A, Gate 11, Gate 11A, Gate 11B, Gate 11C, Gate 12

PARKING and CAMPING: All Indianapolis 500 Race Day parking and camping are SOLD OUT.

CASHLESS OPERATIONS: The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a cashless facility. Fans should be prepared to complete their ticket, credentials, parking, concession and merchandise purchases with ease during their event via debit or credit card.

Tap-to-pay phone payments will be accepted, as will credit and debit transactions. Cash-to-Card machines, which convert paper money onto a temporary debit card, will be located in Pagoda Plaza and outside Turn 1 by concessions stand 7. These funds can be spent inside the venue, outside the venue, online or anywhere in the world where Mastercard/Visa debit cards are accepted.

MUSEUM: The IMS Museum is open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission tickets are $25, seniors (55 and over) are $23, and military (former and active) are $18. Tickets can be purchased online at https://imsmuseum.org/tickets/. Gate admission must be purchased, as well as Museum admission. There is no parking available at the Museum, as all pre-paid parking is sold out.