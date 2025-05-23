Tomorrow at the Track: Saturday, May 24

Saturday, May 24

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, May 23, 2025) – Information about 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge Legends Day Presented by Firestone track activity Saturday, May 24 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

SCHEDULE (All times local):

8 a.m.-3 p.m.: Public Gates Open

9-10 a.m.: 2025 Indianapolis 500 Drivers’ Autograph Session, Pagoda Plaza

10:30 a.m.: Public Drivers’ Meeting, Pit Lane in front of Tower Terrace

Noon-1 p.m.: Former Indianapolis 500 Drivers’ Autograph Session, North Chalet

1:30-2:30 p.m.: Former Indianapolis 500 Drivers’ Autograph Second Session, North Chalet

TICKETS: General Admission tickets are $20. Children 15 and under are admitted free with a paying adult. The General Admission ticket will provide the opportunity to move between the IMS infield viewing mounds and first-come, first-served access to selected grandstands to view the Public Drivers’ Meeting.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN (8 a.m.-3 p.m.): Gate 2, Gate 4, Gate 6S, Gate 7V, Gate 7S, Gate 10, Gate 10A

PARKING: Free parking is available at 5th & Hulman and N Lot. Paid daily parking is available in Lot 2. Pre-Paid parking is available in Lot 1B, Lot 2, Lot 3P, and Main Gate. Free ADA accessible parking is available in West Museum Lot and Tower Terrace. Paid daily ADA accessible parking is available in Lot 2. Pre-Paid ADA parking is available in Lot 2 and Lot 3P.

CASHLESS OPERATIONS: The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a cashless facility. Please be prepared to complete your ticket, credentials, parking, concession and merchandise purchases with ease during your event via debit or credit card.

Tap-to-pay phone payments will be accepted, as will credit and debit transactions. Cash-to-Card machines, which convert paper money onto a temporary debit card, will be located in the IMS Museum, Pagoda Plaza and outside Turn 1 by concessions stand 7. These funds can be spent inside the venue, outside the venue, online or anywhere in the world where Mastercard/Visa debit cards are accepted.

MUSEUM: The IMS Museum is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance ticket purchases are sold out. Limited tickets are available for walk-in purchases at the Museum, but there may be a wait. Gate admission must be purchased as well as Museum admission.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:

WHAT: Starting Field Autograph Session

WHEN: 9-10 a.m. ET

WHERE: Pagoda Plaza.

B-roll and photography only; no driver interviews.

WHAT: Public Drivers’ Meeting

WHEN: 10:30 a.m. ET

WHERE: Pit Lane in front of Tower Terrace

WHAT: AES 500 Festival Parade

WHEN: Noon ET

WHERE: Downtown Indianapolis

Parade includes all 33 drivers in 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.