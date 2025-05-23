Team Penske NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice Report – Indianapolis 500

109th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Speedway, IN – May 23, 2025

#2, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet, celebrates winning the Oscar Mayer Pit Stop Challenge with his crew

Carb Day Practice – 1st

#3, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet

Carb Day Practice – 27th

#12, Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Carb Day Practice – 5th

NEWS & NOTES

PIT STOP COMPETITION: For the first time since 2007, the finals of the Oscar Mayer Pit Stop Challenge (PSC) featured entries from the same team. And as in 2007, that team was Team Penske. One of the most popular events of the Carb Day schedule, the pit crews relish their time to shine in front of a large crowd. The pit crews from the No. 2 Chevrolet driven by Josef Newgarden and the No. 12 Chevrolet driven by Will Power advanced to the best of three finals. In three close matches it was the No. 2 crew that won Team Penske’s 20th Pit Stop Challenge, tying their win total in the Indianapolis 500. It was also the second consecutive PSC victory for the No. 2 team.

THEY SAID IT: “Good final run here. Excited to check the car off again and work with the team. I’m really excited for Sunday. The main show. Everything we work for. I can’t wait to get back on track with Team Chevy and our entire group.”

– Josef Newgarden

PRACTICE RESULTS