RACE PREVIEW – Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS 500 PREVIEW NOTES

STARTING POSITIONS

12th: ALEXANDER ROSSI 231.701 mph

14th: ED CARPENTER 231.633 mph

18th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN 231.438 mph



TRACK: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Oval

LOCATION: Speedway, Indiana, USA

TRACK LAYOUT: 2.5-mile oval



RACE BROADCAST: Sunday, May 25 – 10 a.m. ET (FOX)

ED CARPENTER RACING AT THE INDY 500

The next time Ed Carpenter Racing’s three Chevrolet-powered NTT INDYCAR SERIES cars take to the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval, it will be for the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Alexander Rossi will start 12th in his first Indianapolis 500 with ECR. Team owner Ed Carpenter will be competing in his 22nd “500” on Sunday, which he will start from the 14th position. Christian Rasmussen will start his second Indy 500 from 18th.

ECR’s ownership group is comprised of four Indianapolis businessmen: Carpenter, Ted Gelov, Tony George and Stuart Reed. Gelov, owner of Heartland Food Products Group, is the newest addition to the team. Heartland FPG is best known for their consumer brands Splenda and Java House Coffee, both of which are Indiana companies.

Day-to-day operations at ECR remain under the direction of team president Tim Broyles. Brent “Woody” Harvey works side-by-side with Broyles as team manager. The engineering department is led by Matt Barnes, Chief Engineer and Eric Cowdin, Director of Development. Overseeing all crews are Chief Mechanic Jeff Grahn and Shop Manager Bret Schmitt. Nearly a dozen of the team’s 50 employees are original hires, including Broyles, Harvey, Barnes and Schmitt.

Strategy for the No. 20 will be called by Broyles, who has held the role since ECR’s first race in 2012. Barnes is lead engineer for Rossi while Austin Shepherd leads the mechanics as Crew Chief for the No. 20. Pete Craik, Rasmussen’s engineer from 2024, has stayed with Rasmussen is now lead engineer of the No. 21. Also staying with Rasmussen this season are Crew Chief Jimmie Johnson and his supporting mechanics. Harvey will remain a constant on the No. 21 timing stand and continue as strategist. Cowdin is lead engineer of the No. 33 while John Gentilozzi has rejoined the team’s Indy 500 program and serves as Carpenter’s strategist. Jeff Frederick has returned to ECR and is crew chief for the No. 33 this month.

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, Starting 12th: “The big day is almost here and I can’t wait to get to work. We have had a pretty good month and have built a great No. 20 Java House Chevrolet that I know is capable of going to the front. Hopefully it’ll be our year to get number two in front of a sold out crowd!”



BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991

HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA

RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN



INDY 500 STATS

NUMBER OF STARTS: 9

TOP 5 FINISHES: 6

TOP 10 FINISHES: 7

BEST START: 3rd (2017)

BEST FINISH: 1st (2016)



CAREER STATS

SEASON: 10th

STARTS: 152

WINS: 8

POLES: 7

TOP 5 FINISHES: 50

TOP 10 FINISHES: 93

LAPS LED: 996 OF NOTE:



Alexander Rossi will start 12th in his first Indianapolis 500 with Ed Carpenter Racing. Rossi narrowly missed out on advancing to the Top 12 shootout, making four attempts in last Saturday’s qualifications. After each four-lap run he sat 12th (231.510 mph), 13th (231.349), 12th (231.701) and 13th (231.673). The very last qualifier of the day bumped Rossi down to 14th; however, he will start 12th after two competitors were been moved to the back of the starting field.



Rossi burst onto the scene at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2016 as he won the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500. The Nevada City, California native was the first American rookie to win since 1928. His impressive consistency at IMS includes finishes of 7th or better in seven of his nine starts, including six Top 5s.

Rossi is looking to continue a strong start to his first season with ECR, including three Top 10 finishes in his first four races with the team. He started sixth in the second race of the season at the Thermal Club, placing ECR in the Firestone Fast 6 for the first time since mid-2022.



Java House made its on-track debut on Rossi’s No. 20 Chevrolet during his first test with ECR at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in October 2024. The innovative cold brew coffee brand will now serve as Rossi’s primary sponsor at select races throughout the 2025 season, including the 2025 Indianapolis 500. In addition to its versatile Peel n Pour™ single serve beverages, Java House owns and operates cafes in the Indianapolis and Lafayette, IN markets.

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA CHEVROLET

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet, Starting 18th: “My second Indy 500 is just around the corner! Overall the No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet crew has had a strong month. There’s been a couple bumps on the road, but we have a fast race car most importantly. We will be looking to move forward in the race and I think we can do just that. Let’s go racing!”



BIRTHDAY: June 29, 2000

HOMETOWN:Copenhagen, Denmark

RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN



INDY 500 STATS

NUMBER OF STARTS: 1

BEST START: 24th (2024)

BEST FINISH: 12th (2024)



CAREER STATS

SEASON: 2nd

STARTS: 19 OF NOTE:



Christian Rasmussen will take Sunday’s green flag from the 18th starting position. Rasmussen drew the 29th qualifying position and his first four-lap average of 231.438 mph slotted him into the 14th position provisionally. Aiming to make the Top 12 shootout, Rasmussen made a second attempt with a speed of 231.206 mph. His earlier and faster time held, but he was fully prepared to make one more run. He was the next car in line to make another attempt when the checkered flag waved and he was locked into the field in the 20th position. Rasmussen, too, will move forward two positions in the starting lineup with the movement of two competitors to the last row.



Rasmussen holds the distinction of the highest-finishing rookie in the 2024 Indianapolis 500 as he took the checkered flag in 12th. In his first attempt, he started from the 24th position and quickly raced his way forward. His Indy-only No. 33 crew executed skilled and precise pit stops, keeping Rasmussen in the fight on pit lane. He ran in the Top 10 for a majority of the race, including leading the Indianapolis 500.



The 24-year-old is now in his second NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. The Danish driver joined ECR after winning three championships in four years, including the 2023 INDY NXT title. Rasmussen’s performance in his debut season resulted in his being elevated to the No. 21 Chevrolet for the entirety of the 2025 season and beyond.



Splenda®, the most recognizable low-calorie sweetener brand in the world, will be featured on Rasmussen’s No. 21 Chevrolet at select races throughout the 2025 season, including the Indianapolis 500. Since Splenda’s launch in 1991, more than 100 billion yellow packets have been sold. Coincidentally, Splenda’s packaging facility and ECR’s race shop are both on Georgetown Road in Indianapolis with locations less than one mile apart.

ED CARPENTER, NO. 33 SPLENDA STEVIA CHEVROLET

ED CARPENTER, No. 33 Splenda Stevia Chevrolet, Starting 14th: “I am very excited for Indy 500 number 22! We had a great weekend of preparation and I am feeling confident and strong about what we can do with the No. 33 Splenda Stevia Chevrolet crew. I want nothing more than to win this race and I will be giving it my everything on Sunday!”