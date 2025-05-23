MobileX Hits Top Gear at the Indy 500 with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Joins Forces with RLL as Official Wireless Partner at the Famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway

IRVINE, Calif. – May 23, 2025 – MobileX, the most customizable wireless service designed to save consumers money, has joined Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) team as the Official Wireless Partner for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 this Sunday, May 25.



For MobileX, this marks a bold new chapter in its motorsports portfolio as it continues to align with high-performance teams and events that embody speed, precision and innovation. Much like the Indy 500 pushes the limits of engineering and endurance, MobileX is redefining what’s possible in wireless, delivering smarter, more flexible service that helps customers pay only for what they use, never more than $24.88/month.*



“MobileX is built for performance, on the track and in the marketplace,” said Peter Adderton, Founder and CEO of MobileX. “The Indy 500 is more than just a race, it’s a celebration of technology, endurance and pushing limits — the same principles that drive us to redefine wireless. We’re thrilled to team up with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and support three incredibly talented drivers in one of the most watched sporting events in the world.”



MobileX branding will appear on RLL’s No. 15, No. 30, and No. 45 Hondas — driven by Graham Rahal, Devlin DeFrancesco and Louis Foster, respectively — as the team takes on the most iconic race in American motorsports this weekend.



“We are excited MobileX chose to partner with RLL at the world’s largest single day sporting event, forging a dynamic connection with millions of passionate fans across the globe,” said Bobby Rahal, team co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with David Letterman and Mike Lanigan.



With more than a century of history and global fanfare, the Indy 500 remains one of the most prestigious motorsport events in the world. Known as The Greatest Spectacle in Racing, the race draws over 300,000 fans to the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway and millions more tuning in worldwide. The 2025 Indianapolis 500 will air live on FOX beginning at 10:00 am ET on Sunday, May 25. For more information on MobileX, please visit mymobilex.com. For more information about RLL, visit www.rahal.com.



*Prices do not include applicable taxes and government surcharges.