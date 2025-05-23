Meyer Shank Racing Trio Completes Final Preparation for Sunday’s Indianapolis 500

Indianapolis, Ind. (23 May 2025) – Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) wrapped up two weeks of preparation for Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 with two hours of Carb Day practice that gave the team its final track time until the engines fire Sunday morning for the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 (10:00am ET, FOX, SiriusXM Ch. 218).

The trio of MSR drivers combined to run 135 laps around the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Speedway oval Friday, getting all three of their Honda-powered machines on track for at least 40 laps of green-flag running apiece, with two of the three running speeds that put in them in the top seven for the day.

With Carb Day behind them, the team moves all its focus to race planning and strategy as the Ohio-based team looks to earn its second Indy 500 title in the last five years (Helio Castroneves, 2021). The team has made 13 previous starts in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, earning three other top 10 results to go with the ‘21 victory, including finishes of seventh and eighth (Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud) in 2022.

Felix Rosenqvist (No. 60 SiriusXM Honda) will pace the MSR efforts at the drop of the green flag, starting fifth and launching from the middle of the second row. The starting spot is the fourth straight top-10 grid spot for Rosenqvist at the 500 and is the first-ever top five Indy 500 qualifying result for Meyer Shank Racing. The Swedish driver finished fourth in 2021, the best result in his six previous starts.

Meanwhile if it has happened at IMS in the last two decades, four-time Indy 500 champion Helio Castroneves (No. 06 Cleveland-Cliffs Honda) has seen it. The four-time Indianapolis 500 champion is making his 25th starts in the Memorial Day classic and could become the first driver ever to win five Borg Warner Trophies.

The popular Brazilian, who will start 22nd, has finished in the top 10 in 17 of his 24 starts. (70.8 percent) and has led laps in 14 different Indy 500s – a total that is third among all series drivers. He holds the race record for average speed (190.690mph, 2021) as well as the most consecutive laps completed (2,310) without falling out of competition.

On the other end of the experience spectrum, Marcus Armstrong (No. 66 Spectrum Honda) will be making just his second start on the Indianapolis oval. Starting 30th, the newest MSR driver will be looking to erase the memories from his maiden voyage at IMS where he retired after just six laps due to a mechanical problem.

Fox will air the Indianapolis 500 live Sunday with pre-race coverage beginning at 10 a.m. SiriusXM will also host live IndyCar Radio coverage on XM Ch. 218.