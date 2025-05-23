INDYCAR To Hold Special Session Saturday for DRR-Cusick Motorsports Entry

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, May 23, 2025) – INDYCAR has announced a special session Saturday, May 24 for the No. 23 DRR-Cusick Motorsports entry after changing a chassis following a fire during today’s Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge Miller Lite Carb Day practice.

The 15-minute session will take place from 8:30-8:45 a.m. ET in preparation for the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500. The No. 23 will only be allowed install laps (out and in) within the time frame. The car will not be allowed to stay on the track to cross the start-finish line and the Yard of Bricks.

The Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 25 (10 a.m. ET, FOX, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports app, INDYCAR Radio Network).