Editor’s note: We welcome in veteran INDYCAR reporter Bruce Martin for Carb Day. Practice report is below. BY BRUCE MARTIN Josef Newgarden. TSO Photo – Dave Bulebush INDIANAPOLIS – Bounced to the last row because of a penalty, Josef Newgarden is fiercely determined to race his way to the front of the field in Sunday’s…



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here