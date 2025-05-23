Indianapolis 500 Honda Message Points

#75, Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, with Honda HRC engineers

May 23, 2025

Speedway, IN

Sunday, May 25, 2025 10 AM ET

Live on Fox

What to Watch for in the Indianapolis 500

Winning Streak: Honda-powered NTT INDYCAR SERIES teams and drivers have swept the first five races of the 2025 season. Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou has scored wins at St. Petersburg, Thermal, Barber Motorsports Park and on the road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway earlier this month. Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood took victory in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach in American Honda’s backyard in April.

2025 Indianapolis 500 Honda Lineup

Andretti Global #26 Colton Herta (W)

#27 Kyle Kirkwood (W)

#28 Marcus Ericsson (I) (W)

#98 Marco Andretti (W) Chip Ganassi Racing # 8 Kyffin Simpson

# 9 Scott Dixon (C) (I) (W)

#10 Alex Palou (C) (W) Dale Coyne Racing #18 Rinus VeeKay (W) Meyer Shank Racing #60 Felix Rosenqvist (W)

#66 Marcus Armstrong

#06 Helio Castroneves (I) (W) Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing #15 Graham Rahal (W)

#30 Devlin DeFrancesco

#45 Louis Foster (R)

#75 Takuma Sato (I) (W)

C—Series Champion I—Indianapolis 500 winner W—Race Winner R—Series Rookie

Where to Watch

The 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 will air on Sunday, May 25, 2025 on Fox beginning at 10 AM ET.

HRC US social media content and video links can be found on: