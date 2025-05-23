CHEVROLET INDYCAR AT THE INDIANAPOLIS 500: CARB DAY RECAP

CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

INDIANAPOLIS 500

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA

TEAM CHEVY CARB DAY REPORT

FRIDAY, MAY 23, 2025

Josef Newgarden leads Chevrolet-powered cars in final tune-up for the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Next up is the “Greatest Spectacle In Racing”

The final tune-up for Sunday’s 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500, a two-hour ‘Carb Day’ practice, ended with two-time race defending winner and Chevrolet-powered Josef Newgarden driving the No. 2 Shell V-Power NiTRO+ Team Penske Chevrolet led all drivers with a fastest lap of 225.687mph. His teammate Will Power in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, Pato O’Ward in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, David Malukas in the No. 4 Clarience Technologies A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet and Conor Daly in the No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet also ended Friday’s practice in the top 10.

The 18 Team Chevy drivers completed 1007 laps, while the whole field turned 1972 laps. Pole sitter Robert Shwartzman in the No. 83 PREMA Racing Chevrolet and Scott McLaughlin in the No. 3 Pennzoil Team Penske Chevrolet were the busiest Chevrolet-powered drivers, completing 85 circuits of the iconic 2.5-mile oval.

The next Team Chevy driver to win the ‘Greatest Spectacle In Racing’ will be the 14th Chevrolet-powered driver to win the Indianapolis 500.

Television coverage for the 109th Indianapolis 500 in the U.S.A. on Sunday, May 25, will be available on FOX, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports app beginning with pre-race coverage at 10 a.m.(ET), with the green flag flying at 12:45 p.m. International viewers car find viewing options here. INDYCAR Radio Network begins coverage at 10 a.m. and can be found on SiriusXM 218 or one of many local INDYCAR Radio affiliates.

Indianapolis 500 Carb Day Practice Speeds

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING INDIANAPOLIS 500 CARB DAY (QUOTES)

A.J. Foyt Enterprises

David Malukas, No. 4 Clarience Technologies Chevrolet: “Carb Day is finished up for us. Wow! It was another really good session. We’ve got one more to go on Sunday and it’s going to be a perfect month for us here in May. Really, really happy. We had another set up that we wanted to try. We had some issues to figure out in the first twenty minutes of the run. After that, the ten-lap average was really strong. The 20-lap average was right there in the top five cars. I think we’re going to be right there when we need it to be. It all comes down to a good Clarience Technologies Chevrolet and the guys.”

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 Homes For Our Troops Chevrolet: “Solid day for Carb Day. Finally found a really good direction with the car and the balance. Definitely a couple changes to make going into Sunday’s race but all in all, I feel very confident in our 14 crew and Homes For Our Troops Chevy.”

DRR-Cusick Motorsports

Ryan Hunter-Reay, No.23 DRR CUSICK WEDBUSH SECURITIES Chevrolet: “All in all, we had a good day on the track. It was productive and we made some good changes with the race car. Then I left the pits, and we left some fire on the ground. Then, all of a sudden in the acceleration lane, I had bunch of fluid all over me and a lot of smoke. I did my best to get the car back to pit lane. We are still looking for answers of what the cause was. We are analyzing how much damage has been done right now. I jumped out of the car pretty quickly. We have to see what happened and the amount of damage. But I was pleased with the car on the track.”

Jack Harvey, No. 24 DRR CUSICK INVST Chevrolet: “We had pretty much everything that we wanted to today. We rebase lined the car after being rebuilt the last few days. I think we are in a good window with the race car. We tried one change, and it wasn’t as good. It was very unfortunate for Ryan and his guys on the No. 23 car. There will be a lot of hours now to rebuild that car for the race. It’s a tough one and we will ask our No. 24 guys to help get that car ready for Sunday too. Wind was different today from Monday’s practice. The wind was quite strong and different from earlier in the week. I had a couple of moments in turn one with the wind. That is unusual since turn two is more affected by the wind normally. I am as confident as you can be going into the race with this car at IMS. The DRR/Cusick Motorsports team has put together a solid package for us on race car. We will see how the race develops if we need to make many changes as the race goes one. Right now, I like our setup.”

Team Penske

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Shell V-Power NiTRO+ Team Penske Chevrolet: “Good final run here. Excited to check the car off again and work with the team. I’m really excited for Sunday. The main show. Everything we work for. I can’t wait to get back on track with Team Chevy and our entire group.”

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Pennzoil Team Penske Chevrolet: “A really good final practice for us. We’ve got a really good balance with the car and this backup car feels exactly like the last one. We played with some fuel savings and got through a lot of things. We’re in a good spot.”

Will Power, No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet: “As far as the engine goes, we were all good. The track changed and the wind changed, which will be different again on race day. Probably some minor changes to the car and then go.”