Arrow McLaren 2025 Indy 500 Carb Day Practice Report

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Practice date: Friday, May 23

Round: 6/17

Total laps: 200

Total race distance: 500 mi/804.7 km

Length: 2.5 mi/4.0 km

Number of turns: 4

TUNE IN: Sunday, May 25, coverage beginning at 10:00 a.m. EDT on FOX

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: P8, 224.159 mph

Total laps: 71

“That’s the last little bit right before race day. Happy we got her her dialed in a little bit better and I think we’ve got a package we can work with, so we’ll see what Sunday has in store.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: P23, 222.509 mph

Total laps: 48

“We made progress. We started out quite unhappy and then got back to our happy window from Monday by the end, so I think we’re in a good spot for race day. We know what we have. We have a solid race car, did some pit stops at the end and we’re good to go. Really looking forward to Sunday, and I think we’re in a very comfortable, happy window right now.”

Kyle Larson, No. 17 HendrickCars.com Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: P26, 221.779 mph

Total laps: 65

“I feel good about my balance. We’re pretty decent. I think there are a couple of guys that are really fast, but ultimately I feel good.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: P30, 220.793 mph

Total laps: 67

“Today was a very similar session to Monday. I felt like we weren’t really comfortable in the beginning, but as it went on, we got more and more comfortable. We were closer to what the No. 5 and 17 cars were running by the middle of the session and it just turned our day completely around. We made some subtle changes that just turned everything upside down, and it’s really the first time we drove with these practical conditions. Not knowing what the car needed, we were a little bit on the back foot there. It’s always good to finish the last practice session on a better hand going into to the race. At the moment, I think we, we feel pretty good.”