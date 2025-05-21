Ticket Renewals Now Open for 2025 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto

Public ticket sales begin June 6

TORONTO (May 21, 2025) – The exclusive ticket renewal period opened this morning, Wednesday, May 21, at 10 a.m. ET for the 2025 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto. Fans who purchased 2-Day Grandstand tickets for the 2024 event will have the opportunity to secure their same seats today running through June 2 at 5 p.m. ET. Public ticket sales will begin on Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m. ET.

This great Canadian summer tradition returns to Exhibition Place in downtown Toronto for its 37th running on July 18-20, 2025. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES is the headline on-track feature with additional race series including Emzone Radical Cup Canada presented by Michelin sports cars and the next generation of open-wheel stars from USF Pro 2000 and USF2000 Presented by Continental Tire adding to an action-filled schedule. Off track, festival-goers can enjoy numerous interactive displays and diverse food and beverage offerings across the Exhibition Place grounds.

“The anticipation grows for the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto with the start of ticket renewals tomorrow. World-class racing on the downtown city streets and along Lake Ontario will be surrounded by a vibrant festival setting on the Exhibition Place grounds,” said Jeff Atkinson, president of the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto. “It’s time again for great racing and exhibits, food and fun for all ages during this premier event on Ontario’s summer calendar.”

Each 2-Day Grandstand ticket renewed for the 2025 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Torontoincludes a complimentary NTT IndyCar Series Paddock Pass (an $80 value) which grants up-close access to the “locker room of motorsports.” Renewing customers will also have the option to further enhance their race weekend experience by adding Champions Club and Champions Club+ memberships to their order. Additionally, all renewal customers will have the chance to update or adjust their seating location on Tuesday, June 3, the day after the renewal period closes.

This three-day motorsport festival offers a tremendous family value with children 12 and under receiving free General Admission when attending the event with a ticketed adult. Renewal customers will also have early access to Rookie Racers memberships which offer young fans ages 5-12 unique behind-the-scenes experiences throughout the weekend.

The Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto has launched a newly revamped hondaindy.com website where returning customers can renew their tickets, explore pricing options and find 2025 event information and news. A $10 processing fee will be applied to every order. Stay up to speed on social media all year long using #indyTO or by signing up for the E-Club to get exclusive pre-sale access on tickets.

About Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto:

Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto is a world-class motorsports festival which takes place annually on a 2.874-kilometre (1.786-mile), 11-turn temporary circuit using the streets surrounding Exhibition Place near Lake Ontario in downtown Toronto. The event features many attractions, food trucks, interactive displays and activities, and supports local charities. Your Ontario Honda Dealers Present Free Fan Friday offers general admission courtesy of the Ontario Honda Dealers Association through a voluntary donation. Since 2010, event fundraising has raised over $1 million for charity. As one of Ontario’s largest annual sporting events with the first race held in 1986 first known as the Molson Indy, it has become a prestigious meeting place for some of the world’s fastest race car drivers including past NTT INDYCAR SERIES champions like Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Alex Palou and Will Power as well as Canadian racing greats Scott Goodyear, James Hinchcliffe, Greg Moore, Alex Tagliani, Paul Tracy, Jacques Villeneuve, Robert Wickens and more. Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto is owned and operated by Green Savoree Toronto, ULC, whose affiliates also promote three additional INDYCAR SERIES races: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding (Feb. 28 – March 2, 2025), The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2026 Passport (July 4-6, 2025) and BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland (Aug. 8-10, 2025).

For more information, visit hondaindy.com, ‘like’ its Facebook page @IndyToronto or follow the event on X @HondaIndy and Instagram @HondaIndy using #indyTO.