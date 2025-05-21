Natalie Grant To Perform National Anthem at Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, May 21, 2025) – Natalie Grant, a nine-time Grammy nominee and five-time GMA Dove Awards Female Vocalist of the Year, will perform the national anthem before the start of the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 25 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“Natalie’s emotional and stirring rendition of the national anthem in front of the grandstand sellout crowd will be an unforgettable moment during pre-race ceremonies for the Indy 500,” INDYCAR and IMS president J. Douglas Boles said. “The national anthem pays honor to the country we love and gets us one step closer to the final, dramatic and electric moments leading up to the start of the Indianapolis 500.”

Grant’s most recent project, “Seasons,” debuted at No. 1 on the Christian Billboard charts and featured a long list of cross-genre collaborations, including Mary Mary, CeCe Winans, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds and more. The latest single, “Step By Step,” (a Whitney Houston cover) featuring Dolly Parton, went Top 10 at Mainstream AC Radio.

In addition to garnering nearly 1 billion streams and multiple number No. 1 albums and singles on the Billboard charts, Grant is also a respected author of 11 books, including the Glimmer Girls series for tween girls.

As an active philanthropist, she is the co-founder of Hope for Justice, a nonprofit organization that fights against human trafficking through programs in the United States and globally that reach more than 150,000 adults and children each year. A Seattle native, Grant resides in Nashville, Tennessee, with her husband, Grammy Award-winning songwriter, producer and composer Bernie Herms and their three children, Gracie, Bella and Sadie.

Coverage of the 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge begins at 10 a.m. ET on FOX, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports app.

Visit ims.com for more information on the 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 25 and the complete Month of May schedule at IMS.