Veekay Qualifies 33rd for Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (Sunday, May 18, 2025) – After placing outside the top 30 yesterday during Day 1 of qualifying for the Indianapolis 500, veteran Rinus VeeKay (#18 askROI Honda) and rookie Jacob Abel (#51 Miller High Life Honda) took part in Last Chance Qualifying on Sunday. VeeKay qualified 33rd, while Abel qualified 34th unfortunately missing the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500.





Rinus VeeKay, #18 askROI, Honda

Starting: 33rd

VeeKay was the fourth of four drivers to take to the track for his qualifying attempt.

He registered a four-lap average speed of 227.740 mph which placed him 33rd on the provisional grid.

Being on the bump spot, and thinking he could improve due to the hybrid not being recharged for his first run, the #18 team made the gutsy call to pull their time and send VeeKay out to try and improve his time and position, while still leaving time for teammate Jacob Abel to have another attempt.

Coming in after his second run, VeeKay set a time that did not improve, making his new speed a 226.913 mph average leaving him in the 33rd position for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Post-Qualifying Quote

“First of all, I’m so sorry for Jacob. It has nothing to do with him and his ability, he can take a fast car and put it up there. It was unfortunate that it came down to both of us. Working with Jacob has been great. He’s such a nice guy, and he has become a friend off the track.

On my qualifying, we made changes and that didn’t seem to help. We were slower, unfortunately. I was not happy at all with the car in practice, but we got the car in a window where I was comfortable enough to go out for a second run.”

Jacob Abel, #51 Miller High Life Honda

Abel, who was driving the Miller High Life Honda, was the third of the four drivers in the Last Chance Qualifying to take to the track for his first four-lap attempt.

Abel registered a first four-lap average of 227.112 mph, which initially placed him 33rd.

The next car to register times bumped him to 34th out of the 33-car field.

Sitting in 34th, the Coyne team decided to make adjustments and sent out Abel to cool the car down to prepare for his final run.

With teammate Rinus VeeKay making another attempt, the Abel team followed, trying to improve the rookie’s position.

The rookie did all he could to improve his time, but the car unfortunately slowed for an average time of 226.394 mph and was not able to improve over teammate Rinus VeeKay’s time, leaving the rookie on the outside of the 33-car field.

Post-Qualifying Quote

“Super weird situation. We were happy with the car all week long. The #51 Miller High Life car was fast we were fast in no-tows. But sometime from Friday to Saturday, we lost speed and have been getting slower and slower.

I got a little hope when my teammate went slower on his second run. It’s not the way you want to do it. I don’t need to say how good Rinus VeeKay is around Indy. It sucks I thought this was going to be my first Indy 500, but hopefully that day comes sooner rather than later.

I was flat the whole time around on my run. I can hold my head high knowing I tried everything I could.”

