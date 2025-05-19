Harvey, Hunter-Reay Show Speed in Monday’s Race Trim Practice Round with 4th & 5th Best Runs

HARVEY, HUNTER-REAY SHOW SPEED IN MONDAY’S RACE TRIM PRACTICE ROUND WITH FOURTH & FIFTH BEST RUNS IN DRR/CUSICK MOTORSPORTS CHEVROLETS

Harvey clocks 226.048 in #24 INVST Chevy with Hunter-Reay at 225.969 in #23 WEDBUSH Chevy

SPEEDWAY, IN (May 19, 2025) – Jack Harvey and Ryan Hunter-Reay, the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports drivers, showed speed during Monday’s two-hour practice session at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Harvey fourth fastest overall and Hunter-Reay fifth best in a lively on-track Indy 500 preparation for the 109th “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” set for Sunday, May 25.

When the action opened Monday at 1 p.m. on the famed two-and-a-half mile oval, both Harvey and Hunter-Reay were primed to go with the team’s race trim settings, and they immediately jumped to the top of the speed charts with Jack at 226.048 miles per hour followed by Ryan’s 225.969 run.

Following those race trim laps, the DRR/Cusick Motorsports crews worked with their drivers in heavy traffic on used tires and made quick pit stop practice as they move to Friday’s final practice round (two hours) in the popular Miller Lite Carb Day action that includes the Pit Stop Challenge and the late afternoon concert.

Harvey, who will start 26th in Sunday’s 500-mile classic, completed 63 laps Monday with his top speed coming on lap 10 in the No. 24 DRR/Cusick Motorsports INVST Chevrolet, while Hunter-Reay, starting 25th in the No. 23 DRR/Cusick Motorsports WEDBUSH Chevrolet, notched 56 circuits Monday with his best speed on lap four.

Both drivers were pleased with the day’s activities as they battled through heavy packs of cars and worked on a variety of race settings.

“We had a great day, honestly,” said Harvey. “The 24 car was strong straightaway, and I knew the car was in a good window. Ryan and I were dicing it up at one point, and we were both near the top of the speed charts then. Overall, we tested some bits and some spare wings. Really, we checked everything off our list today. In reality, I don’t think the balance of our qualifying car was bad. We just didn’t have any more speed. The balance of the car was even better today than last Thursday when it felt good in race trim. We were good with new and old tires. I could really dice it up in traffic. I haven’t had a race car like this in several years. It’s testament to the enjoyment I have had this May with the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports team. It was a good day and now we need to do it on Carb Day (Friday) and Race Day (Sunday). I think we have a car than can move forward.”

“It’s always nice in these practice sessions and race trim sessions and we put up a big number,” said Hunter-Reay. “It’s nice to look at, but we want to be a special window with the race car. We need to know how used tires work and race in dirty air. We are trying to get more mechanical grip out of the rear of the car. We got through a lot of changes today. We are close to what we want for the race. We have two hours of practice on Carb Day, and I feel good going into that session. Today was definitely the diciest practice we have had this month. Everybody was simulating the race conditions. Some of the drivers were not driving on the up and up, and you could tell it was sketchy at times, but that is how the race is going to be on Sunday.”

The Carb Day events are scheduled for Friday, May 23, and it will be the final day of practice (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) before the 109th edition of the “World Greatest Auto Race” on Sunday, May 25.