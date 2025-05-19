Arrow McLaren 2025 Indy 500 Practice Day 7 Report

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Practice date: Monday, May 19

Round: 6/17

Total laps: 200

Total race distance: 500 miles/804.7 km

Length: 2.5 miles/4.0 km

Number of turns: 4

Session start times:

Carb Day Practice: Friday (5/23), 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT on FS1

Friday (5/23), 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT on FS1 Pit Stop Competition: Sunday (5/23), 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EDT on FS1

TUNE IN: Sunday, May 25, coverage beginning at 10:00 a.m. EDT on FOX

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: P6, 225.733 mph

Total laps: 77 “It was a really positive day. We changed some things and found the speed that we were looking for earlier. I’m a little dissapointed that we didn’t find it earlier, but very happy that we did and the car is in a really good balance window. That was as competitive as I’ve felt, and we easily had front-running pace. It’s just about working our way up there, and we’ve got a long race to do it. Very, very promising day and I’m looking forward to continuing things on Friday.”

Kyle Larson, No. 17 HendrickCars.com Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P11, 225.056 mph

Total laps: 82 “I feel like when we’re out there, everybody kind of looks pretty similar. We tried to get a bit racey at times to learn a few things for the race, but things are so different in practice. I feel like there’s more of an accordion and all of that opens passing, when in the race it’s more difficult to pass. The balance feels a bit different than last year, but it’s fun and seems more challenging.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P12, 224.933 mph

Total laps: 54 “We only have one more practice on Carb Day, and we’ve got our game plan for the little issues we had here and there today. We’re going to see what we can make sure we get right to be prepared for the race.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P33, 220.549 mph

Total laps: 84 “It’s always interesting to switch back from Qualifying mode back to race mode. I think we were okay. We tried a few things in the session and were one of the only cars that tried to do long runs where I definitely saw after the fact that many cars jumped back in and out trying different things. We’re where we are on pace from where we qualified, but we have a little bit of work to do on Carb Day. I definitely feel confident that we can find some speed and be even more competitive on race day.”