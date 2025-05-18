Tomorrow at the Track: Monday, May 19

Monday, May 19

INDIANAPOLIS (Sunday, May 18, 2025) – Information about 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge PPG Presents Armed Forces Qualifying track activity Monday, May 19 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

SCHEDULE (All times local):

11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Public gates open

1-3 p.m.: NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice

TICKETS: General Admission tickets are $25. The general admission ticket will provide the opportunity to move between the IMS infield viewing mounds and first-come, first-served access to selected grandstands to view racing action from different vantage points. Children 15 and under are admitted free with a paying adult. Separate ticket required for entry each day.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN (11 a.m.-3 p.m.): Gate 2, Gate 4, Gate 6S, Gate 7, Gate 7S, Gate 10, Gate 10A.

PARKING: Free public parking is available in N Lot. Free ADA accessible parking is available in the West Museum Lot, Tower Lot, and Flag Lot. Free motorcycle parking is available in South Carousel Lot.

CASHLESS OPERATIONS: The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a cashless facility. Please be prepared to complete your ticket, credentials, parking, concession and merchandise purchases with ease during your event via debit or credit card.

Tap-to-pay phone payments will be accepted, as will credit and debit transactions. Cash-to-Card machines, which convert paper money onto a temporary debit card, will be located in the IMS Museum, Pagoda Plaza and outside Turn 1 by concessions stand 7. These funds can be spent inside the venue, outside the venue, online or anywhere in the world where Mastercard/Visa debit cards are accepted.

MUSEUM: The IMS Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission tickets are $25, seniors (55 and over) are $23, and military (former and active) are $18. Tickets can be purchased online at https://imsmuseum.org/tickets/. Gate admission must be purchased as well as Museum admission.